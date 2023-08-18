Addictive Disorders Treatment Program (ADTP)
The Addictive Disorders Treatment Program (ADTP) is a comprehensive, multidisciplinary program of recovery for veterans with substance use disorders and co-occurring mental health disorders. ADTP utilizes evidence-based treatments offered in individual, couples, family & group settings.
Additionally, ADTP offers treatment at the following CBOCs via telehealth or video options:
- Freeport
- Baraboo
- Beaver Dam
- Janesville
ADTP / Substance Abuse Disorders (SUD) Services:
- Individual and Group Therapy
- Couples/Family Therapy
- Medication Assisted Therapy (Suboxone, Naltrexone, Acamprostate, etc.)
- Outpatient Detoxification Services
- Inpatient Consultation Services
- Psychological Evaluation
- Case Management Services
- Co-occurring Substance use and Mental health Treatments