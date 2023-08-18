Skip to Content
Addictive Disorders Treatment Program (ADTP)

The Addictive Disorders Treatment Program (ADTP) is a comprehensive, multidisciplinary program of recovery for veterans with substance use disorders and co-occurring mental health disorders. ADTP utilizes evidence-based treatments offered in individual, couples, family & group settings.

Additionally, ADTP offers treatment at the following CBOCs via telehealth or video options:

  • Freeport
  • Baraboo
  • Beaver Dam
  • Janesville

ADTP / Substance Abuse Disorders (SUD) Services:

  • Individual and Group Therapy
  • Couples/Family Therapy
  • Medication Assisted Therapy (Suboxone, Naltrexone, Acamprostate, etc.) 
  • Outpatient Detoxification Services
  • Inpatient Consultation Services
  • Psychological Evaluation
  • Case Management Services
  • Co-occurring Substance use and Mental health Treatments

