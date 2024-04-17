VA is strongly encouraging all Veterans to consider the benefits of vaccination. While we have some treatments that may help reduce the effects of COVID-19, a vaccine prevents people from becoming infected with the virus and this is the best way to slow or stop the spread of the virus.

Below are frequently asked questions and answers, we share them to help educate all Veterans with the most current information we have on vaccination.

Are Vaccines Safe?: The process that FDA uses for identifying safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines is rigorous and robust. No short cuts were taken in assessing the safety of these vaccines. I am not worried about COVID-19, why should I get vaccinated? Even if you are not worried about your own health, your vaccination will help stop the spread of COVID-19 in your community. Each additional vaccination assists in stopping the spread of the virus and helps us get back to normal life. Even if you are not personally worried about COVID 19, you can be part of the solution to protect your family, your community, your fellow Veterans and your Country! Can I get COVID-19 from the Vaccine? No, the vaccines do not contain the live virus that causes COVID-19. This means the vaccines cannot give you COVID-19. I have already had COVID-19, I am already immune to infection? We do not know how long immunity lasts after getting COVID-19, so it is still important to get vaccinated. We recommend waiting 90 days after you have been diagnosed with COVID-19 to get a vaccination.

Vaccines are an important tool in fighting the COVID-19 Pandemic and as we work to stop the pandemic, we need to use all tools such as masking, handwashing, social distancing and vaccination.