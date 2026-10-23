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Minority Veteran care

We work to increase local awareness of minority Veteran issues, boost participation in VA benefits and provide equal access to benefits and services.

Connect with a care coordinator

Department of Veterans Affairs, USA seal with eagle and flags.

Karen Balke BSN, RN

Minority Veteran Program Coordinator

VA Madison health care

Care we provide

Our Minority Veterans Program serves Veterans, including Black Americans, Asian Americans, Hispanic Americans, Native Americans, Indigenous people and women Veterans in the United States.

We focus on:

  • Managing efforts to address the needs of minority Veterans
  • Understanding the needs of minority Veterans in the local community
  • Finding barriers and creating a more accessible environment for minority Veterans
  • Informing Veterans of VA benefits, services and programs

Other resources

  • Learn when to contact a patient advocate at VA Madison health care and how they can help.

  • If you’re on active duty, you may qualify for VA benefits during service and after you separate or retire. Find out which benefits fit you.

  • Learn how this national office supports minority Veterans.

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