Minority Veteran care
We work to increase local awareness of minority Veteran issues, boost participation in VA benefits and provide equal access to benefits and services.
Connect with a care coordinator
Karen Balke BSN, RN
Minority Veteran Program Coordinator
VA Madison health care
Care we provide
Our Minority Veterans Program serves Veterans, including Black Americans, Asian Americans, Hispanic Americans, Native Americans, Indigenous people and women Veterans in the United States.
We focus on:
- Managing efforts to address the needs of minority Veterans
- Understanding the needs of minority Veterans in the local community
- Finding barriers and creating a more accessible environment for minority Veterans
- Informing Veterans of VA benefits, services and programs