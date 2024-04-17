Patient Generated Health Data (PGHD) empowers you to be more engaged in your care. Shared Vitals is the first PGHD feature offered in My HealtheVet. The Shared Vitals feature lets you record and share your vitals that are saved to the Shared patient generated health database. With the Shared Vitals feature, you can enter information for Blood Pressure, Blood Sugar, Body Temperature, Body Weight, Heat Rate, Pain, Pulse Oximetry, and Respiratory Rate. This video demonstrates how to use the Shared Vitals feature. You will need a My HealtheVet Premium account to access Shared Vitals.

Video: Patient-Generated Health Data