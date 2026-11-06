Patient advocates
If you've experienced problems that you haven't been able to resolve by talking directly with your care team, please reach out to one of our patient advocates.
Connect with a patient advocate
Phone:
Patient advocates can:
- Help get answers or address concerns with your care
- Advocate for patient and family rights
- Assist minority Veterans, women Veterans and Veterans with disabilities
- Offer specialized help to former prisoners of war and Veterans transitioning from post 9/11 military duties