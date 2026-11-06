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Patient advocates

If you've experienced problems that you haven't been able to resolve by talking directly with your care team, please reach out to one of our patient advocates.

Connect with a patient advocate

Phone: 

Patient advocates can:

  • Help get answers or address concerns with your care
  • Advocate for patient and family rights
  • Assist minority Veterans, women Veterans and Veterans with disabilities
  • Offer specialized help to former prisoners of war and Veterans transitioning from post 9/11 military duties 

Related information

  • Learn more about how patient advocates support Veterans.

  • Learn about your rights and responsibilities as a VA patient.

  • Learn about your rights and responsibilities as a family member of a Veteran.

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