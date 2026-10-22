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Suicide prevention

If you're a Veteran who is thinking of hurting yourself — or you know a Veteran who's considering this — we can help. Our VA Madison health care suicide prevention coordinators can get you the support you need. They work with our behavioral health providers and community organizations to assist Veterans who are managing emotional or mental health crises.

How do I talk to someone right now?

If you’re a Veteran in crisis or concerned about one, connect with our caring, qualified Veterans Crisis Line responders for confidential help. Many of them are Veterans themselves. This service is private, free, and available 24/7.

To connect with a Veterans Crisis Line responder anytime, day or night:

You can also:

  • Call 911.
  • Go to the nearest emergency room.
  • Go directly to your nearest VA medical center. It doesn’t matter what your discharge status is or if you’re enrolled in VA health care.
    Find your nearest VA medical center

Connect with a care coordinator

Our suicide prevention coordinators can help you get ongoing support, like counseling and other services. Coordinators are available during regular business hours.

Andrea Bailey

Andrea Bailey

Suicide Prevention Program Supervisor

VA Madison health care

Phone:

Department of Veterans Affairs, USA seal with eagle and flags.

Darlene Ezman LCSW

Suicide Prevention Coordinator

VA Madison health care

Phone:

Department of Veterans Affairs, USA seal with eagle and flags.

Jennifer Johncox LCSW

Suicide Prevention Coordinator

VA Madison health care

Phone:

Department of Veterans Affairs, USA seal with eagle and flags.

Katelyn Coleman LCSW

Suicide Prevention Coordinator

VA Madison health care

Phone:

Other resources

  • VA resources to help Veterans in crisis, including warning signs and tips for talking to children about family members' crises.

  • We provide excellent Veteran-focused mental health care and can connect you with the help you need.

  • Find out how to access depression health services through VA.

  • Find out how to access health services for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) through VA.

  • Find trusted money resources to help you earn more, save more and keep your money safe.

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