Women Veteran care
VA Madison health care supports the health, welfare, and dignity of female Veterans and their families by ensuring equal access to timely, sensitive, and quality care. A women Veteran care coordinator can help you get the services you need.
Connect with a care coordinator
Sandra R. Schumacher PhD, WHNP, RN
Women Veterans Program Manager
VA Madison health care
Phone: 608-256-1901, ext. 11687
Email: Sandra.Schumacher@va.gov
Care we provide at VA Madison health care
Our women's health program offers women Veterans comprehensive care, including:
- Primary care
- Gynecology
- Maternity care, childbirth education classes, and postpartum support
- Ultrasounds and mammograms
- Mental health care and counseling
- Lifestyle wellness services