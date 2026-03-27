Madison VA Breaks Ground on New Baraboo Clinic

PRESS RELEASE

June 15, 2023

Baraboo, WI - The William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital and Clinics leadership took part in a groundbreaking ceremony for a new clinic located at 414 State Highway 136, Baraboo, WI 53913, next to Anytime Fitness and across from the BP Gas Station.

The new 10,000 square foot clinic will replace and more than double the size of the current clinic. The expansion and location were selected based on a strategic analysis of the community Veteran population and sized to enhance access to health care for area Veterans. Construction is expected to be complete in summer 2024.



The new clinic will be staffed by approximately 30 VA employees, can serve up to 5,000 Veterans and will include the following services: Primary Care, Physical and Occupational Therapies, Nutrition, Whole Health, Mental Health, Podiatry Nail Care, Telehealth, Social Work, and Laboratory Blood Draw Services.



The current Baraboo VA Clinic opened in December 2012 at 1670 South Boulevard with 4,863 square feet. The new clinic is 0.9 miles northeast of the current site. The project was awarded to Coharbor and their developer, Coharbor Russel Group LLC.



“We are excited to begin this project and look forward to better accommodating our Veterans in the Baraboo area,” said Christine Kleckner, hospital associate director. “This is part of the VA’s commitment to improve access to care for Veterans.”



The William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital and Clinics serve 95,000 Veterans in 19 counties with clinics in Madison, Beaver Dam, Baraboo and Janesville, WI, and Freeport and Rockford, IL. The Madison VA Hospital provides 105 acute medical, surgical, neurological, cancer, transplant and psychiatric care beds, as well as a 14-bed Community Living Center. For more information about the Madison VA Hospital, visit www.va.gov/madison-health-care or www.facebook.com/MadisonVAHospital.