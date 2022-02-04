Madison VA Receives 5 Star Rating for Patient Experience

PRESS RELEASE

February 4, 2022

Madison , WI — The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) recently released the results of the top-rated hospitals for patient experience and the William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital received a 5-star rating.

This is the second year in a row the hospital has received a 5-star rating.

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) uses a five-star rating system to measure the experiences Medicare beneficiaries have with their health plan and health care system — the Star Rating Program. Health plans are rated on a scale of one to five stars, with five being the highest.

The system evaluates both public and private facilities.

Results were based on the Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS) scores collected by the federal administrator of the nation’s major healthcare programs.

“Achieving 5 stars for patient satisfaction from our Veterans is an incredible achievement and reflects the amazing flexibility of our staff to meet and overcome the challenges COVID presented us,” said John Rohrer, medical center director. “We are so proud that our Veterans responded with such positive opinions of our care, even in the midst of a pandemic. That reflects so well on our staff and our hospital and demonstrates our strong collective effort to sustain an excellent standard of care through such a challenging time.”

Ratings are derived from the HCAHPS survey, which is administered to a random sample of adult patients across all types of medical conditions between 48 hours and six weeks post-discharge. Surveys are not restricted to Medicare beneficiaries. To receive a rating, hospitals must have received at least 100 completed HCAHPS surveys over a given four-quarter period and be eligible for public reporting of the measures.

More information on the CMS HCAHPS Patient Experience Star Rating can be found at: HCAHPS: Patients' Perspectives of Care Survey | CMS.

For more information about the Madison VA Hospital, visit www.madison.va.gov or www.facebook.com/MadisonVAHospital.