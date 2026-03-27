New Baraboo VA Clinic Opens Monday

PRESS RELEASE

June 28, 2024

Madison, WI - The William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital and Clinics leadership took part in a ribbon cutting ceremony yesterday for the new Baraboo VA Clinic located at 414 State Road 136.

The new 10,000 square foot clinic replaces and more than doubles the size of the previous clinic.

“This clinic is part of VA’s commitment to improving access to care for our Veterans,” said Christine Kleckner, executive director of the Madison VA Hospital and Clinics. “This space allows us to serve even more Veterans. I ask that each of you reach out to a Veteran who may not receive their care at VA and encourage them to check their eligibility.”

The clinic includes: Primary Care, Physical Therapy, Occupational Therapy, Nutrition and Whole Health Services, Mental Health, Specialty Care, Telehealth, Social Work, and Laboratory Services. Podiatry nail care should be available later this year.

“Our staff proudly serves those who served,” Kleckner said. “In fact, a survey of Veteran patients receiving care in the past 90 days showed that 96% trust the Baraboo VA Clinic for their health care needs.”

VA measures customer experience through V-Signals using three core principles - ease, effectiveness, and emotion—all of which impact overall trust customers have in the organization.