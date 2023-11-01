Madison VA Hospital and Clinics news releases.

October 25, 2022 Members of the public can now dispose of expired and unused prescriptions, including controlled substances, at the Madison VA Hospital and Rockford VA Clinic as part of VA Medication Take Back Days.

September 07, 2022 The William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital (Madison VA) received the 2021 Veterans Health Administration Overall Best Experience Award today at the VA Customer Experience (CX) Symposium in Washington, D.C. The award is the highest such distinction for VA hospitals in the nation.

May 31, 2022 The William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital (Madison VA) will be hosting job fairs at the Madison campus on June 1st for Medical Support Assistants and on June 7th for Nursing staff opportunities.

February 04, 2022 The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) recently released the results of the top-rated hospitals for patient experience and the William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital received a 5-star rating.

January 10, 2022 The William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital (Madison VA) will be holding job fairs at the Dane County Job Center, 1819 Aberg Ave. Madison, WI on the 14th and 21st of January from 11am to 4:30pm.