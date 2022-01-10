The Madison VA Hospital is Hiring

PRESS RELEASE

January 10, 2022

Madison , WI — The William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital (Madison VA) will be holding job fairs at the Dane County Job Center, 1819 Aberg Ave. Madison, WI on the 14th and 21st of January from 11am to 4:30pm.

The event on the 14th will be focused on hiring Housekeeping Aids (WG 2), Food Service Workers (WG 2), Medical Support Assistants (GS-3/4/5), and Advanced Medical Support Assistants (GS 6).

The event on the 21st will be focused on Nursing Assistants, Medical Support Assistants (GS 3/4/5), and Advanced Medical Support Assistants (GS 6).

The Madison VA is consistently listed as one of the top ten hospitals to work at in the VA system as determined by the VA’s Annual Employee Survey.

The Veteran’s Health Administration’s mission is to honor America’s Veterans by providing exceptional health care that improves their health and well-being. The Hospital is looking to add new employees dedicated to caring for our Nation’s Veterans, today.

Benefits include Recruitment Incentives, Retirement Plan, Thrift Savings Plan, Health Insurance and Life Insurance, Vision and Dental Insurance, Flexible Spending, 11 Paid Holidays, Regular Salary Increases, and a VA Child Care Subsidy.

If you are unable to make the events in person, but would like to be considered for a position, please send your resume to: VISN_12_HR_Madison_SBU@va.gov.

For additional job opportunities, please visit: usajobs.gov. For more information about the Madison VA Hospital, visit www.madison.va.gov or www.facebook.com/MadisonVAHospital.