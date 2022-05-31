The Madison VA Hospital is Looking for a Few Good Employees

PRESS RELEASE

May 31, 2022

Print

Madison , WI — The William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital (Madison VA) will be hosting job fairs at the Madison campus on June 1st for Medical Support Assistants and on June 7th for Nursing staff opportunities.

The event on the 1st will be held in building 6 from 3pm to 6:30pm and focused on hiring Medical Support Assistants (GS-3/4/5), and Advanced Medical Support Assistants (GS 6).

The event on the 7th will be held in building 6 from 3pm to 6:30pm and focused on hiring Registered Nurses, Nursing Assistants, and Licensed Practical Nurses.

The Madison VA is consistently listed as one of the top ten hospitals to work at in the VA system as determined by the VA’s Annual Employee Survey.

The Veteran’s Health Administration’s mission is to honor America’s Veterans by providing exceptional health care that improves their health and well-being. The Hospital is looking to add new employees dedicated to caring for our Nation’s Veterans, today.

Benefits include Recruitment Incentives, Retirement Plan, Thrift Savings Plan, Health Insurance and Life Insurance, Vision and Dental Insurance, Flexible Spending, 11 Paid Holidays, Regular Salary Increases, and a VA Child Care Subsidy.

If you are unable to make the events in person, but would like to be considered for a position, please send your resume to: VISN_12_HR_Madison_SBU@va.gov.

For additional job opportunities, please visit: www.usajobs.gov. For more information about the Madison VA Hospital, visit www.madison.va.gov or www.facebook.com/MadisonVAHospital and subscribe to our newsletters.