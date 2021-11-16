Hall of Heroes

The Hall of Heroes is an ongoing program for formal recognition of valorous actions during a Veteran’s military service to the United States of America. Candidates for the Hall of Heroes are service members or Veterans who currently or previously received care at the William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital and Clinics.

Veterans and service members that are chosen for the Hall of Heroes will be honored by having a framed photograph and information about their personal award and citation for heroism or valor placed on the Hall of Heroes wall at the William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans’ Hospital.

Nomination Packet Requirements:

Completed Nomination & Verification Form

Copies of awards and citations

Selection Process:

Veteran has been decorated with a personal award and/or citation for heroism or valor

Awards will be reviewed and authenticated

Awards will be ranked following military ranking

Criteria for induction:

Served their country in conflicts or wartime

Awarded military decorations for valor, heroism, and/or specific combat actions

Description of the heroism resulting in a reward or citation

Completed Nomination and Authorization Verification Form

Packet submitted by June 30th

