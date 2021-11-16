Hall of Heroes
The Hall of Heroes is an ongoing program for formal recognition of valorous actions during a Veteran’s military service to the United States of America. Candidates for the Hall of Heroes are service members or Veterans who currently or previously received care at the William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital and Clinics.
Veterans and service members that are chosen for the Hall of Heroes will be honored by having a framed photograph and information about their personal award and citation for heroism or valor placed on the Hall of Heroes wall at the William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans’ Hospital.
Nomination Packet Requirements:
- Completed Nomination & Verification Form
- Copies of awards and citations
Selection Process:
- Veteran has been decorated with a personal award and/or citation for heroism or valor
- Awards will be reviewed and authenticated
- Awards will be ranked following military ranking
Criteria for induction:
- Served their country in conflicts or wartime
- Awarded military decorations for valor, heroism, and/or specific combat actions
- Description of the heroism resulting in a reward or citation
- Completed Nomination and Authorization Verification Form
- Packet submitted by June 30th