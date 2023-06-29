Our Heroes

The William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital in Madison inducted Sgt. Akira Toki into our “Hall of Heroes” on Thursday, Nov 10th, 2022.

Born in Madison, Wisconsin, Sgt. Akira Toki served the U.S. Army from Feb. 12, 1942 – Dec. 5, 1945. During World War II, he was part of the 100th Battalion of the 442nd Regimental Combat Team and fought in Southern France, Germany and Italy. The battalion earned multiple Presidential Unit Citations for heroic actions. Toki earned the World War II Victory Medal; American Theater Ribbon; European-African-Middle Eastern Theater Ribbon with 3 Bronze Battle Stars, 2 Overseas Service Bars, 1 Service Stripe; Good Conduct Medal; and Purple Heart Medal for injuries suffered near the end of the war in Italy.

He started volunteering in 1951 at the Madison VA Hospital the year the hospital first opened, volunteering over 23,000 hours until 2010 prior to passing away in 2012 at the age of 96.

Excerpt from Wisconsin Veterans Museum Research Center

Oral History Interview with Akira Toki, Infantry, Army - World War II, dated 1996

Mark: In a unit such as yours that was so highly decorated and involved in so much combat, was there, did you see much combat stress or battle fatigue as it was called at the time? I mean, did many guys crack up under the stress and that sort of thing?

Toki: Well, I think there was one or two I know but not on whole, we held up because, see, we were more of a buddy system. We were always had somebody with us, see. Even when we dug a hole in the ground, there was always two of us in the hole, so I think that kind of supported each other. See, we were not alone at all.

Mark: This was the first time you had run across a German.

Toki: Yeah, yeah.

Mark: What was your reaction? I mean, the Nazis, the enemies. For someone whose been through a grueling combat campaign and then to see the enemy. I mean, what is, well, I can only ask you your personal reaction but what was yours?

Toki: Well, I think some of the guys had real bad feeling about it. To me, I had a feeling they were human beings. He wanted to live, and I want to live. It’s him or I, see. So, no I, he was doing something for his country, and I was doing something for our country, see, and we had our orders to do it. Just like I said before, it was him or I, see. So, if he’s going to get me, I’m going to get him, see. But it’s kind of sad and pathetic to do it that way ‘cause everybody’s a human being.

It was something that had to be done or we had to do because the reason why we were so highly decorated and got put in places where nobody else would go, well, we had our pride, we had our guts, and we had to prove something, see. To prove that we were loyal Americans because, you know, some of the boys’ parents and family were incarcerated in camp back home so I think a lot of boys had that idea in their mind when they done it.