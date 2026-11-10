Our Heroes

The William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital in Madison inducted 1st Lt. Marcia Gates into our Hall of Heroes on Wednesday, June 12, 2024.

U.S. Army Veteran Lt. Marcia Gates served during World War II where she was a prisoner of war in Japan. The 1934 Cambridge High School graduate went on to attend the Milwaukee School of Nursing before joining the U.S. Army Nursing Corps in 1941. Gates and a group of nurses dubbed the “Angels of Bataan” were taken prisoner for over 30 months where they continued to care for fellow internees despite severe shortages of food and medicine.

Read more about her at Wisconsin Veterans Museum.

Excerpts from a live interview with Lt. Marcia Gates on the “Those Who Serve” WTMJ-WMFM radio show from March 13, 1945.

Army radio operator Cpl. Irving Strobing was the last to tap out a morse code message from Corregidor. “Tell [my brother] Joe, wherever he is, to give ’em hell for us. My love to you all. God bless you and keep you. Sign my name and tell mother how you heard from me. Stand by.”

Then silence.

Ms. Greaves (radio host):

That was the message that a stunned nation heard almost three years ago, the message that told the world that Corregidor, impregnable Bastion of the Philippines, had fallen. That was the last page of the first chapter of this war for us here at home. Before it had come Pearl Harbor, Manila, Bataan, but with Corregidor, the curtain was finally drawn. What had happened to the troops, what had happened to the civilians, to the Filipinos? Those questions were to remain unanswered for three years, though we didn’t know it then. Many of us forgot those questions. Guadalcanal, the Marshalls, Africa, Sicily, France gave us new things to think about, but those who had loved ones in the Philippines didn’t forget. Were they alive or dead? No one knew for certain, but as the days and months and years went by, lines were traced on many maps, lines leading to the Philippines showing the advance of our troops and day by day the answers to those questions came closer.

Today, we know those answers. We know what happened on Bataan, Corregidor, Manila. The story is being pieced together for us by those who have finally come home after three long years. And we find that instead of a story of despair, it is a story of never flagging hope. A story of people who, in enemy prisons, had known that we would win out. Tonight, we are proud to have with us an Army Nurse, a Milwaukee girl, Lt. Marcia Gates who started her tour of duty in the Philippines in October 1941 and who, herself, lived this whole heartbreaking saga of Manila, Bataan, Corregidor, and then prison camp. Tonight, we have asked her to tell the story to you, not with actors and sound effects, although we considered that, but just the plain straight story of three years in the Philippines, from Pearl Harbor to liberation. Lt. Gates, will you tell us your story?

Lt. Marcia Gates:

So that you may know exactly what happened, I think I will start my story from the day that Manila was first bombed. There were quite a number of casualties, as you know, and our medical unit went into Manila and set up emergency hospitals. We set them up everywhere, even in the big night clubs and went to work caring for the wounded. A short while later, we learned that the Japanese had landed on Luzon and that Manila was about to be made an open city. This, of course, meant that all of us connected with the Army had to leave. We went by boat over to Bataan peninsula and our medical unit set up a hospital at Little Baguio in an old Philippine scout barracks.

The casualties from the Bataan fighting started to arrive almost immediately and before long we were forced to extend our hospital out into the jungle, placing the cots right out in the open air with nothing but mosquito nets for protection. This wasn’t as bad as it might sound because the dry season was on, and the weather was quite pleasant. One thing was very fortunate, we had plenty of supplies. Store houses had been prepared against just such an emergency, and they were filled with just the things we needed. We did notice, though, that almost everything carried the date, 1917.

Of course, none of us thought that the fighting would last more than a few weeks. We felt certain that American reinforcements would arrive at any moment and then we would go back to Manila and carry on as we had for months before. There was a very tall tree near the hospital that we used to use as a look-out. From the top of it you could see all of Manila Bay, and we used to climb it constantly. One of the fellows would come down with the report that he could just see what he thought was the American Battle fleet coming over the horizon to the south. Then someone else would go up and say, ”you’re crazy, there’s nothing to the south, but I’m sure I see ships coming from the west.” Even the nurses use to go up and we saw ships, too… American ships… but, of course, they were imaginary.

All this time the fighting was coming closer, and the casualties were getting heavier. We missed blood plasma terribly, of course. We didn’t have it in those days. But the men themselves made up for that lack. Every day, dozens of them came into the hospital to volunteer their blood. We would take it gratefully and then watch them head back to battle.

Gradually the battle got closer. We could hear that shells day and night, and then the bombs. You see, the guns on Corregidor were firing over our heads and the Japanese were also firing over us at the Rock. We had several hits on the hospital, too. Two of them a direct hit on a ward that killed quite a large number of wounded men. The first time they hit the hospital the Japanese sent us an apology, “So sorry. please it will not happen again.” But it did happen again. Finally, about April 6th, we could see our own troops streaming by us on their way to Mariveles for a last stand. As they passed, they’d shout at us. “Come on, you’d better get going. The Japs are only two kilometers up the road.”

And finally, we did evacuate the hospital. We were taken down to the dock at Mariveles to wait for a boat which would take us over to the Corregidor. The boat was supposed to come at night so that we could cross without the danger of bombing, and we stood there on the dock all night waiting for it. At last, it arrived early in the morning, and we were packed on board. Of course, the Army stayed on Bataan and most of the medical staff. In our group, only the nurses and one surgeon were taken to the Corregidor. The Japanese bombed and strafed our small boat as we crossed, but luckily, they were very poor marksmen, so we made it safely.

As soon as we arrived on the Rock, we went to work in the tunnel caring for the wounded. They had a complete hospital setup underground where it was safe from the shelling and bombing. For the first few nights we could see huge fires on Bataan where our Army was busy burning their supplies and ammunition. As soon as they surrendered, the Japs turned the full effort of their artillery barrage on Corregidor. Then it wasn’t safe outside the tunnel at any time. We had no air support, as you know, so Jap bombers had a regular field day.

I shouldn’t really say no air support… we had one P-40 that did come over once in a while, and I remember that we used to kid about him. We talked about sending a letter back to Washington saying, “Dear Mr. President, please send us one P-40. Ours is getting worn out.” You see, we were still able to kid about things like that because we were still sure that reinforcements would arrive at any moment. In fact, during the whole three years there was never a time when we gave up hope, never a time when we didn’t expect help within a few days.

But to get back to the story, the Fourth Marines beat off the first two Japanese landing attempts on Corregidor. But it was a hopeless fight, and finally word was sent around that General Wainwright was going to surrender. We were told to stay in the tunnel and await orders from the Japanese.

Our first contact with them came the day they took over the Rock. A number of officers and men came down into the tunnel to inspect the hospital. They didn’t molest us at all, but they did manage to take most of our cameras, watches and things like that. They seemed to be fascinated by any kind of mechanical gadget. We were ordered to continue just as we had been, taking care of the wounded and running the hospital and the only difference being that we were confined to the tunnel except an occasional hour outside each day. Some of the nurses had been taken off the island by plane and submarine so that at this point there were just 65 of us.

One interesting thing about the Japanese regulations was the fact that if any Japanese soldier molested one of the girls or did anything he wasn’t supposed to and we reported it, he was immediately shot. But they also shot the person who reported it. As a result, you can be sure we did very little reporting.

We stayed in the tunnel until July. Then word came that we were to be shipped out. By that time, we didn’t care much where we were going so long as it was in the open air and not underground. They loaded us all in a boat with the wounded in the hold and the nurses on deck, and at that point a complete change came over their attitude. They refused to let us go down to see the wounded, or even speak to them from then on.

When we arrived at Manila, they unloaded the wounded in cargo nets just like a bunch of cattle. Then they put them in trucks and with the nurses in another group of trucks they started out. We assumed, of course, that we should stay together and were horribly shocked when we saw the trucks carrying the wounded heading towards Bilibid while we continued on in the direction of Santo Tomas. Those boys hadn’t had any attention since the night before and we knew how badly they needed us. We could have wept, but I guess we were beyond weeping by that time.

When we got to Santo Tomas, which had been a university, as you know, we received a perfectly tremendous welcome from the internees there. You see, the people interned at Santo Tomas were civilians from Manila and they had been there over since January, when Manila fell. They had not had any word except rumors from Bataan or Corregidor and they were wild for news. When the Japanese saw this joyful reception, they immediately took us out of Santo Tomas and locked us up in a seminary outside of the walls. We were kept there for six weeks with only a short exercise period outside each day, but the food was good, and we were happy to get the rest.

Finally, they allowed us to go back into Santo Tomas. Then we, of course, went right to work. They had an improvised hospital there at camp and they needed nurses very badly. The whole camp was under the supervision of Japanese civilians, many of them educated in the United States and the treatment wasn’t bad. Filipinos were permitted to sell us food and we managed to contrive a pretty fair diet.

There were some things the Japanese would not permit us to have. For instance, a certain popular brand of cigarettes had a victory message on the package. Another thing was one brand of cheese. We were permitted to have the cheese, but the red, white, and blue wrapping was removed by the Japanese before they gave it to us. Apparently, they didn’t want us to see anything which would raise our spirits. But it’s a funny thing, we still felt that it would only be a matter of weeks or months at the most before we were rescued. We never gave up that hope. That was probably the reason we were able to keep going.

I know you wonder how we got the news. Well, there were actually four ways. One was the Japanese printed newspaper which was sent to the camp each day. Of course, it was a propaganda paper always reporting great successes. But we could read between the lines enough to know that things weren’t going too well for the rising sun. Our second news source was notes thrown over the wall by the Filipinos from the outside. And the third came from daring internees who went over the wall at night to see what was going on and then came back to report.

Our fourth source of news was very interesting and takes a little explanation. We had a clever electrician in our camp, and the Japanese were fascinated by his ability to repair electrical gadgets, especially radios. Each time he would repair a radio for the Japs, he would calmly announce, “You have two burned out tubes in this set” or “a burned-out transformer, you will have to bring in a replacement.” By doing this he managed over a period of many months to collect enough radio parts so that he could build himself a receiver. He built it up in the roof of his shack where it wouldn’t be found and each night, he listened to news reports from San Francisco. Of course, he didn’t dare give the news reports to the internees. There were too many Japanese spies among us. But he was kind enough to tell me and a few of the others he trusted. So, we did manage to keep up with the news pretty well. We heard about advances in the Solomons, D Day in Europe, and some of the other good news that people at home were getting. That helped an awful lot to keep our spirits up.

Things went on this way about two years, then came a complete change. The Japanese military took over the camp. Apparently, in the early days, when Japan thought she was winning the war, they figured they could afford to be fairly decent to us. But as the tide of battle began to turn, they dropped all efforts to be considerate.

When the soldiers moved in, we had more guards and fewer privileges. We were forced to bow to the Japanese when we saw them, and the food – there’s hardly any point in trying to describe the food because no one who hasn’t experienced it can realize what it was like. It consisted almost entirely of a thin, watery mush made with rice, with occasional greens and once in a great while a few little dried-up fish. Yes, and I have eaten dog and cat too. You may not believe it, but I was so hungry that I can remember crawling around on the floor searching for one grain of rice that I had dropped. Most of us had beriberi and dysentery, of course, from this diet. They tried giving us some soybeans to counteract this, but it didn’t help very much. I don’t think there was one person in camp that was well, but we had to keep going.

Once in a while, to celebrate a special occasion, we would buy some delicacy from the Japanese guards. I remember one time we paid $20 for a little jar of jam not more than a couple of inches high. Another time, $40 for a can of peaches. And when we got that can of peaches, we thought we had the most wonderful thing in the world. For sugar and tobacco, the internees traded anything they had: watches, jewelry, rings, even false teeth were traded for bits of food.

Cigarettes were almost unknown. If you found out that someone had a cigarette, you’d take her aside and whisper, “Where are you going to smoke it? At what time? And how many have you invited?” Six was considered to be the maximum number that could enjoy a cigarette and one of us would light it and pass it around. A puff a piece until it was gone. And still the internees kept up their spirits, and I repeat, there wasn’t one of us that didn’t know the United States would win. We would be rescued soon. When the news came that Leyte had been invaded, the camp went crazy. Any day now, we thought, any minute. But the weeks dragged on and on and the food got less and less.

Then came the landing on Luzon. Again, that wild excitement, and again, long days of waiting. When the Japanese guards realized that the Americans were coming, they left the camp in a great hurry and then returned in just as great a hurry. When they got outside, they found that the Americans were too close for comfort, and I guess they figured they would be treated better if they were captured in the camp.

Finally, one evening, about 7:30, we saw flares just outside the wall and heard tanks and jeeps. We didn’t know what it was at first, but all of a sudden, a voice hollered “Are you Americans?” Evidently, they thought it was some kind of a trap. So, we shouted back, “Yes, come on in!”

By this time, the Japanese guards had disappeared into and under the buildings where they could snipe at our soldiers. All of a sudden there was a crash, and a huge tank came rumbling through the gates. We still weren’t sure they were Americans, but when we heard a voice shout, “Get that damned jeep out of the way”, we knew that rescue had finally come.

As you know, the American unit that rescued Santo Tomas consisted of only 800 men. They had heard that we were to be taken out of camp, so they just took off through the Japanese lines and cut a path right to us. We could hardly talk to the men. Everyone was weeping with joy, and we were almost unable to believe that it had finally happened. Word went around the camp that tomorrow morning the mush would be nice and thick. We won’t be able to drink it, we’ll be able to eat it with a spoon. In fact, it will be so nice and thick that maybe we’ll be able to eat it with a fork. There had been some casualties among the American rescue party, and we took them immediately to the hospital. The next morning, when breakfast came around, the mush was thick, and we thought it was simply wonderful. We hadn’t tasted anything like it in nine months. But when we gave this delicacy to the men, they took one taste and turned up their noses. One said, “What in the world is this stuff? Nobody could eat anything like this.” But we had been eating it for six months.

When we finally did get real American food, we were all as sick as dogs, but we didn’t care. We kept right on eating just the same.

Three days after our liberation, the Japanese started shelling the camp very heavily, and we had more casualties to take care of. We were all happy to do the work, but when a hundred Army nurses arrived from Leyte, we were very willing to let them take over and get some rest.

That’s almost the end of the story. Shortly after, all of us nurses were taken to a field where there was a hidden plane and flown to Leyte. From there, we were flown back to the states. I would like to mention, though, that while I was on Leyte, I met two Milwaukee nurses. One of them had been a floor supervisor while I was in training at Milwaukee hospital, so we really had quite a reunion.

You probably want to know if all the nurses came through okay. I’m happy to say that they did. Of course, we lost considerable weight. I remember that one of the girls gained 20 pounds in three weeks after liberation. I didn’t do quite that well, but I gained 12 pounds after losing 22.

We have 60 days leave with our families right now. After that we will go to a rest camp and then back into action. I hope that I will get foreign duty again.

You all know how badly nurses are needed on the battlefronts, but nothing that anyone could tell you would picture the real urgency of that need. All I can say is that I’m going back and that I hope, in fact, I’d like to ask very sincerely, in the name of our fighting men, that you registered nurses of Wisconsin join the Army Nurse Corps and come along. Nothing else you will do in your lives will mean so much to so many.