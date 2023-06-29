Our Heroes
Please enjoy the virtual gallery of all our heroes who have been inducted into the Madison VA Hall of Heroes.
Capt. Tyrone “Tony” Paulson
The William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital in Madison inducted Capt. Tony Paulson into our “Hall of Heroes” on Thursday, May 25, 2023.
A Whitehall, Wisconsin native, Capt. Tony Paulson served the U.S. Army during Vietnam as part of the 1st Battalion, 46th Infantry Regiment. The decorated Vietnam Veteran went on to serve as the operations officer for a basic training battalion at Fort Lewis and as a dispatch supervisor for the Wisconsin State Patrol for 31 years.
U.S. Army Capt. Tyrone “Tony” Paulson was born in Whitehall, Wisconsin, to Theron and Anna Ruth Paulson. He is the oldest of four children: a sister, Rogene, who passed away in 1964 at the age of 14, and brothers, Ronnie and Verlyn.
The 1966 Whitehall Memorial High School graduate wrestled, played football and woke up at 5:30 a.m. to milk cows on the family farm. He spent a year and a half at Eau Claire College before being drafted into the Army in 1968.
After basic training at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, he qualified for Officer Candidate School and was eventually sent to Fort Huachuca, Arizona, for truck driving school.
“We drove in the mountains and the desert,” Paulson said. “For one test, I had to drive down a mountain with two-by-four sticking out. There was a two-inch clearance and you had to drive down without knocking them out of the truck.”
In October 1969, Paulson was deployed to Vietnam with the 1st Battalion 46th Infantry Regiment at Chu Lai where he became a platoon commander in Bravo company. “I was smart enough that I listened to the Veterans who had been there a while. They said if you make it the first 30 days, you’d be pretty good.”
After Charlie company suffered numerous officer losses, Paulson was transferred in as company commander. Since he was good at reading maps, he spent 11 months in combat instead of the usual six.
On December 12, 1969, an attack took the life of one of his soldiers, two legs from another and one more lost 1/3 of his brain. An award-winning film was produced documenting the attack. Each year on the anniversary, Paulson talks with the soldier who lost his legs.
On June 12, 1970, a mortar attack claimed 18 of his 23 platoon members. One of the explosions sent Paulson flying into a foxhole. The five who walked away went back to the landing zone, picked up additional soldiers and headed back into the valley to continue the fight.
“Being an officer, I didn’t want to show fear. Sometimes you bottle up your emotions; you don’t want to show them.”
Although never wounded in battle, Paulson came dangerously close several times. “I had eight bullet holes through my clothes that year. Once, I was sitting on a log doing my business when a grenade landed between my legs but it didn’t go off. I learned that I could run very fast with my pants around my ankles.”
These days, Paulson and his wife, Susan, enjoy visiting warm places like Arizona, Hawaii or
Florida especially in February or March.
Sgt. Akira Toki
The William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital in Madison inducted Sgt. Akira Toki into our “Hall of Heroes” on Thursday, Nov 10th, 2022.
Born in Madison, Wisconsin, Sgt. Akira Toki served the U.S. Army from Feb. 12, 1942 – Dec. 5, 1945. During World War II, he was part of the 100th Battalion of the 442nd Regimental Combat Team and fought in Southern France, Germany and Italy. The battalion earned multiple Presidential Unit Citations for heroic actions. Toki earned the World War II Victory Medal; American Theater Ribbon; European-African-Middle Eastern Theater Ribbon with 3 Bronze Battle Stars, 2 Overseas Service Bars, 1 Service Stripe; Good Conduct Medal; and Purple Heart Medal for injuries suffered near the end of the war in Italy.
He started volunteering in 1951 at the Madison VA Hospital the year the hospital first opened, volunteering over 23,000 hours until 2010 prior to passing away in 2012 at the age of 96.
Excerpt from Wisconsin Veterans Museum Research Center
Oral History Interview with Akira Toki, Infantry, Army - World War II, dated 1996
Mark: In a unit such as yours that was so highly decorated and involved in so much combat, was there, did you see much combat stress or battle fatigue as it was called at the time? I mean, did many guys crack up under the stress and that sort of thing?
Toki: Well, I think there was one or two I know but not on whole, we held up because, see, we were more of a buddy system. We were always had somebody with us, see. Even when we dug a hole in the ground, there was always two of us in the hole, so I think that kind of supported each other. See, we were not alone at all.
Mark: This was the first time you had run across a German.
Toki: Yeah, yeah.
Mark: What was your reaction? I mean, the Nazis, the enemies. For someone whose been through a grueling combat campaign and then to see the enemy. I mean, what is, well, I can only ask you your personal reaction but what was yours?
Toki: Well, I think some of the guys had real bad feeling about it. To me, I had a feeling they were human beings. He wanted to live, and I want to live. It’s him or I, see. So, no I, he was doing something for his country, and I was doing something for our country, see, and we had our orders to do it. Just like I said before, it was him or I, see. So, if he’s going to get me, I’m going to get him, see. But it’s kind of sad and pathetic to do it that way ‘cause everybody’s a human being.
It was something that had to be done or we had to do because the reason why we were so highly decorated and got put in places where nobody else would go, well, we had our pride, we had our guts, and we had to prove something, see. To prove that we were loyal Americans because, you know, some of the boys’ parents and family were incarcerated in camp back home so I think a lot of boys had that idea in their mind when they done it.
1st Lt. Norman Marozick
The William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital in Madison inducted 1st Lt. Norman Marozick into our “Hall of Heroes” on May 31st, 2022.
As a forward observer for artillery fire in the 4th Infantry Division, Marozick spent six months fighting against the German occupation of Europe during World War II earning a Bronze Star and Purple Heart.
Norman Marozick in his own words
June 6, 1944 brought the D-Day landings in Utah & Omaha beaches in Normandy. I joined the 4th Infantry Division a few days later replacing an artillery officer who had a mental breakdown after just a few days as a forward observer in combat.
My first day in combat was a day I will never forget. I knew no one in the 4th Division. I had to get acquainted with the three enlisted men completing our team, while closely following our attacking infantry company. One man carried the receiver/transmitter on his back; one man carried the BA pack on his back; the third man had a direct artillery fire whenever and wherever the company commander needed artillery support.
So, we are walking along, and we hear shells coming in. We drop flat on the ground while shells explode around us. We pick ourselves up and I hear one of my men babbling away scared stiff. Shell fragments had ripped the musette bag off his back so that only torn canvass straps remained. But none of us was hurt!
That evening, while digging my fox hole, I heard more shells coming in. I dropped into my partially dug hole. Once, a shell landed between me and the next fox hole. Fortunately, my hold was dug deep enough for me to be unscathed. My carbine and canteen did not fare as well. To make digging easier, I had removed my pistol belt and laid it (canteen attached) at the base of a tree and leaned my carbine against the tree. My carbine stock was shattered, and my canteen multi-penetrated.
In my prayers that night I thanked God for bringing me safely thru my first day in combat. It had not taken long for God to show me that he was protecting me and that I needed only to place my trust in him to continue his protection. And he did, day after day; 5 months later in mid-November ’44, I was again shown how he was protecting me. While walking back to the battalion command post to get a fresh BA for my receiver/transmitter, shell fragments penetrated my left knee area. It became infected and 51 shots of penicillin were needed to save my leg. I was still hospitalized in England in December of ’44 when the Germans made their desperate counterattack – the “Battle of the Bulge.” Another patient who arrived from that battle told me that the 4th Division was in the thick of that battle and F company was completely cut-off and captured by the Germans. This was the company to which I was usually assigned to be their F.A. forward observer. What if my knee injury had not taken me out of combat before this strong German counterattack took place?
When the hospital released me, I was given 6 months limited duty. I was in Verviers, Belgium, when the war in Europe ended. At this time, many GIs were being reassigned to the war in the Pacific. My limited duty rating kept me out of the Pacific. I was assigned to a reinforcement department in Schwabach near Nuremberg. When a point system for sending troops home was started, I went with the first or second group. I had accumulated points for the length of service for serving in four major battle campaigns plus my Bronze Star Medal and Purple Heart added more points.
On Oct 25, 1945, movement orders came thru which sent me home on a Liberty Ship for discharge at Ft. Sheridan, IL. Now I want to back up and tell you about a humorous incident that occurred when the Germans were retreating in vehicles, and we were chasing them in vehicles. I was in my jeep, and we were passing them in a French or Belgian town. The street was lined with townspeople cheering us on. Our column stopping moving and suddenly an old woman rushed over and threw her arms around me and said, “You Polack? Me Polack too!” I must have been wearing my Polish face that day!