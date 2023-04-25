Medical Foster Home Program
The Medical Foster Home Program (MFH) is a voluntary program that offers safe, long-term care in a homelike setting. MFH is an affordable, comprehensive-care housing alternative for Veterans.
Connect with a care coordinator
Jordan Miller
Medical Foster Home Program Coordinator
VA Madison health care
Phone: (608) 830-6650
When living at home becomes difficult, most people would prefer to stay in home-like surroundings rather than move to a nursing home. In moments like this, the VA Medical Foster home (MFH) program can help. MFH can be a more cost-effective long-term care option. Homes are within 40 miles of the Madison VA Hospital.
Admission Eligibility
Veterans must:
-
Be enrolled in the VA Health Care System.
-
Have stable care needs.
-
Agree to VA Home Care for their primary care.
-
Need daily assistance of another for cares.
-
Be unable to safely live independently.
Medical Foster Homes
Provide Veterans with:
-
Private/semi-private rooms
-
Medication management
-
Personal care
-
Supervision
-
Customized living
-
Consistent daily caregiver
-
Home cooked meals/snacks
-
House keeping
-
Home-like family living
-
Flexibility and choice
-
Socialization & recreation
-
Help with transportation needs
MFH Rates
Medical Foster Homes are paid for by the Veteran. The rate is based on the Veteran’s daily needs and negotiated between the Veteran or responsible party and the MFH caregiver prior to the Veteran moving in. This process is overseen by the MFH Coordinator. Some Veterans may be eligible for additional benefits to help cover the cost of care.
MFH Caregivers
Caregivers must:
-
Be financially stable.
-
Own/rent and live in the home.
-
Care for no more than 3 residents.
-
Have a clear background check.
-
Meet VA annual team inspection requirements.
-
Follow a care plan and medical orders.
-
Provide a safe home and quality care for Veterans.
-
Agree to monthly unannounced MFH Coordinator visits.
-
Have a history of caring for others.
-
Have an interconnected smoke detector system that calls an agency.
-
Be at least 21 years old.
-
Complete a VA MFH application.
- Have a written crisis and respite plan.
- Attend required VA trainings
Support for the Caregiver :
-
Caregiver training twice a year, along with education from MFH and HBPC care team
-
Ongoing support from Medical Foster Home Program Coordinator