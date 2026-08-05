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Medical Foster Homes

The Medical Foster Home (MFH) program is a voluntary program offering a safe, affordable housing and care alternative for Veterans within 40 miles of Madison VA Hospital and Clinics.

Connect with a care coordinator

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Teresa Swader

Medical Foster Home Program Coordinator

VA Madison health care

Phone:

When living at home becomes difficult, most people would prefer to stay in homelike surroundings rather than move to a nursing home. In moments like this, a VA Medical Foster Home can help with a more cost-effective long-term care option.

Admission Eligibility

Veterans must:

  • Be enrolled in the VA Health Care System
  • Have stable care needs
  • Agree to VA home care for their primary care
  • Need daily assistance of another for care
  • Be unable to safely live independently

Medical Foster Homes

Provide Veterans with:

  • Private/semi-private rooms
  • Medication management
  • Personal care
  • Supervision
  • Customized living
  • Consistent daily caregiver
  • Home-cooked meals/snacks
  • Housekeeping
  • Homelike family living
  • Flexibility and choice
  • Socialization and recreation
  • Help with transportation needs

MFH Rates

Medical Foster Homes are paid for by the Veteran. The rate is based on the Veteran's daily needs and negotiated between the Veteran or responsible party and the MFH caregiver before moving in. The local MFH coordinator oversees this process. Some Veterans may be eligible for additional benefits to help cover the cost.

MFH Caregivers

Caregivers must:

  • Be financially stable
  • Own/rent and live in the home
  • Care for no more than three residents
  • Pass a background check
  • Meet annual VA inspection requirements
  • Follow a care plan and medical orders
  • Provide a safe home and quality care
  • Agree to monthly unannounced MFH coordinator visits
  • Have a history of caring for others
  • Have an interconnected smoke detector system that alerts the fire department
  • Be at least 18 years old
  • Complete a VA MFH application
  • Have a written crisis and respite plan
  • Attend required VA training


Caregiver support:

  • Training twice a year, along with education from MFH and Home Based Primary Care team
  • Ongoing support from MFH coordinator

Related information

  • Learn more about VA's national Medical Foster Home program.

  • Watch this video to learn more about the Medical Foster Home program.

Last updated: 