Extraordinary Nurse Recognized at Madison VA
Carole Borland, Chief Nurse Inpatient Services at the William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital was recently honored with the hospital’s first DAISY Award® For Extraordinary Nurses.
Madison VA 2021 Hall of Heroes Induction
The William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital in Madison posthumously inducted Sergeant Thomas Feeney into their “Hall of Heroes” at an online ceremony on Wednesday, Nov. 10th at 11:00 a.m. in the hospital auditorium.