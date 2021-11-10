 Skip to Content

Extraordinary Nurse Recognized at Madison VA

Carole Borland, Chief Nurse Inpatient Services at the William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital was recently honored with the hospital’s first DAISY Award® For Extraordinary Nurses.

Carole Borland, Chief Nurse Inpatient Services (Left) is presented with a certificate and statue by Teresa Edgren, Associate Director for Patient Care Services (right) at the Madison VA Hospital. Borland was recently honored with the hospital’s first DAISY Award® For Extraordinary Nurses.

Madison VA 2021 Hall of Heroes Induction

The William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital in Madison posthumously inducted Sergeant Thomas Feeney into their “Hall of Heroes” at an online ceremony on Wednesday, Nov. 10th at 11:00 a.m. in the hospital auditorium.

Hospital Director John Rohrer and Cathy Price, the granddaughter of Sgt. Thomas Feeney, unveil the plaque to be placed in the Hall of Heroes.
