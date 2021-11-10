Stories
No Bones About It – You’re Not Alone
Whether you’ve just been diagnosed with osteoporosis, living with it for some time, or have never been screened for it, chances are you may have many questions. How do I manage this disease? Will I break a bone or suffer a second fracture? Do I have to give up all the activities I love?
April: Preconception Health Awareness Month
April 2022 VA Women’s Health is promoting Preconception Health. Preconception health is about taking control of your health and choosing healthy habits to prepare and plan for the healthiest pregnancy possible.
May: Pelvic Health Awareness Month
Did you know pelvic health conditions can significantly affect a women's quality of life? One in three women have pelvic health conditions and we can help!
Women Veterans Peer Support Services Available
Did you know there is peer support available to Women Veterans? Did you know the Madison VA recently hired a Peer Support Specialist specifically for Women Veterans?
March: Women’s History Month
March was Women's History Month – a time when we highlighted the historic contributions women have made to the fabric of our great nation.
Madison VA Provides Critical Support Across Nation
Staff at the William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital provide critical support to facilities across the Nation by volunteering to take part in the Disaster Emergency Medical Personnel System (DEMPS).
Extraordinary Nurse Recognized at Madison VA
Carole Borland, Chief Nurse Inpatient Services at the William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital was recently honored with the hospital’s first DAISY Award® For Extraordinary Nurses.
Madison VA 2021 Hall of Heroes Induction
The William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital in Madison posthumously inducted Sergeant Thomas Feeney into their “Hall of Heroes” at an online ceremony on Wednesday, Nov. 10th at 11:00 a.m. in the hospital auditorium.