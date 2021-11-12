Internships and fellowships
VA Madison health care provides training programs for students at the college, university, and postgraduate levels. Explore our training programs to find out about how we can help you start your career as a health care professional.
Pharmacy Residency
The Madison VA has offered residencies in Ambulatory/Primary Care since 1983 and has trained over 150 residents to date.
We currently offer two PGY1 Pharmacy Practice residencies. One is fulltime within the ambulatory care setting, while the other is split evenly between inpatient and ambulatory care. Both are designed to train graduates to be exceptional clinical practitioners and leaders and meet all requirements as set forth by ASHP for first year residency programs.
Pharmacy Residency Information page
Jobs and Careers
Before your VA rotation begins, you must complete required paperwork. To review requirements for your rotation, as well as links to additional information regarding opportunities available to you, click here.
Nursing Staff
If you are a nursing professional interested in working for the VA, please check out our Nursing web site (coming soon).
Pharmacy Residency
The Madison VA has offered residencies in Ambulatory/Primary Care since 1983 and has trained over 150 residents to date.
We currently offer two PGY1 Pharmacy Practice residencies. One is fulltime within the ambulatory care setting, while the other is split evenly between inpatient and ambulatory care. Both are designed to train graduates to be exceptional clinical practitioners and leaders and meet all requirements as set forth by ASHP for first year residency programs.
Pharmacy Residency Information page
Psychology Internship Program
The psychology internship at the hospital is fully accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association. Check out the Psychology Internship Program page for more information.
Residents, Student Nurses, Medical Students and Fellows
Before your VA rotation begins, you must complete required paperwork. To review requirements for your rotation, as well as links to additional information regarding opportunities available to you, click here.
Fee Basis Appointments
Before your VA appointment begins, you must complete required paperwork, fingerprinting and complete a background investigation. Please check out the resource information for Fee Basis Appointments.
Employee Benefits
A description of employee benefits is available on the US Office of Personnel Management Employment and Benefits page*. Please note that benefits may differ for professional clinical occupations including physicians and registered nurses.
Contact Us
If you'd like to talk to a Madison VA Medical Center Human Resources representative, please contact: Human Resources Management Service
VA Medical Center
2500 Overlook Terrace
Madison, WI 53705
PHONE: 608-280-7026
FAX: 608-280-7025