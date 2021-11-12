Internships and fellowships

Jobs and Careers

Before your VA rotation begins, you must complete required paperwork. To review requirements for your rotation, as well as links to additional information regarding opportunities available to you, click here.

Nursing Staff

If you are a nursing professional interested in working for the VA, please check out our Nursing web site (coming soon).

Pharmacy Residency

The Madison VA has offered residencies in Ambulatory/Primary Care since 1983 and has trained over 150 residents to date.

We currently offer two PGY1 Pharmacy Practice residencies. One is fulltime within the ambulatory care setting, while the other is split evenly between inpatient and ambulatory care. Both are designed to train graduates to be exceptional clinical practitioners and leaders and meet all requirements as set forth by ASHP for first year residency programs.

Psychology Internship Program

The psychology internship at the hospital is fully accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association. Check out the Psychology Internship Program page for more information.

Fee Basis Appointments

Before your VA appointment begins, you must complete required paperwork, fingerprinting and complete a background investigation. Please check out the resource information for Fee Basis Appointments.

Employee Benefits

A description of employee benefits is available on the US Office of Personnel Management Employment and Benefits page*. Please note that benefits may differ for professional clinical occupations including physicians and registered nurses.

If you'd like to talk to a Madison VA Medical Center Human Resources representative, please contact: Human Resources Management Service

VA Medical Center

2500 Overlook Terrace

Madison, WI 53705

PHONE: 608-280-7026

FAX: 608-280-7025