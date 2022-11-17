This one-year Clinical Residency Program is designed to develop clinical specialists in Geriatric Physical Therapy to provide the highest evidence-based care for the aging veteran through a full spectrum of care settings and acuity. Upon completion of the residency program, graduates will be eligible to sit for the ABPTS Geriatric Clinical Specialist certification exam. The resident will develop and build clinical skills, accumulate deep breadth of knowledge and gain confidence to manage complex clinical experiences common in the geriatric population. Residents spend four months in acute care, four months focused on wellness chronic conditions including skilled care and home health rotation and a final four months working in the outpatient setting. Residents receive a structured week to include direct patient care, one-on-one mentoring, and self-study.

Credentialing: The Madison VA Geriatric Physical Therapy residency program has applied for candidacy status from the American Board of Physical Therapy Residency and Fellowship Education (ABPTRFE).

Length of Program: 12 months

Program Start Date: The second Monday of July each year.

Salary and Benefits:

13 vacation days

11 paid federal holidays

13 days separate sick leave available as needed

Health insurance

Annual Salary

Free Parking

Residency Staff and Faculty:

Jamie McKeon, MPT, Site Coordinator of Clinical Education, Residency Program Director

Christl Eggleston, MPT, GCS

Colleen Howes, PT, MSPT, GCS, Geriatric Program Coordinator

Collin Rekowski, DPT, GCS