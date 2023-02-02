Skip to Content
Post-Baccalaureate Registered Nurse Residency (PB-RNR) Program

The Madison VA Medical Center’s Post-Baccalaureate Registered Nurse Residency (PB-RNR) Program has been developed to improve the quality of patient care by providing additional training and support to new Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) graduates.

The PB-RNR program is a very competitive 12-month training program that incorporates a clinical, didactic, and evidence-based practice curriculum.  Participants in the PB-RNR program are given a year not in unit staffing and focused on experiencing nursing throughout the continuum of care by rotating through all acute-care areas, as well as several outpatient and specialty clinical areas.  The federally funded Post-Baccalaureate Registered Nurse Residency Trainee Program at the Madison VA Medical Center has been accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education since 2015.

PBNR program eligibility

  • Must be U.S. Citizen.
  • Graduated from a CCNE or NLNAC accredited program with a BSN or Direct Entry-MSN
  • Proficient in written and spoken English.
  • Background & Security Investigation are required.
  • Pass pre-trainee physical examination.
  • Random Drug Testing is required.
  • Obtain current, unrestricted RN license prior to the start date.

Application requirements

  • RESUME
  • PERSONAL STATEMENT/ COVER LETTER: 400 words or less  “Why I Wish to be Selected for the Madison VA PB-RNR program”.
  • THREE LETTERS OF RECOMMENDATIONS: TWO from school faculty (one must be a clinical faculty) and ONE from Nurse Manager/Assistant Nurse Manager of Unit of Senior Capstone Experience (or if you are employed as NA or PCA– your current immediate Nurse supervisor).  Letters can be emailed directly to: Patrick.wilcox@va.gov or Angela.Krey@va.gov.
  • TRANSCRIPTS: Official or unofficial are acceptable.
  • DD -214: submit if applicant is a Veteran.

Application deadlines

The PBNR program has two upcoming start dates:

  • February 13th, 2022
  • July 31st, 2023

Applications are accepted at any time for either the winter or summer cohorts, but please apply by:

  • November 30th, 2022, for the winter cohort
  • May 31st, 2023, for the summer cohort

Salary and benefits

  • Stipend: competitive and based on locality
  • Healthcare benefits: more information upon hire
  • 12 paid holidays
  • 4 hours of annual leave and 4 hours of sick leave is accrued each pay period (every two weeks)
  • $10,000 signing bonus upon completion of PB-RNR program and start of permanent staff position.

For more information, contact: 

Patrick Wilcox

Patrick Wilcox MSN, RN, CNL

Manager, Nurse Residency and Internship Programs

VA Madison health care

Phone: 608-669-0772 ext. 11215

Email: patrick.wilcox@va.gov

