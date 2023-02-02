Post-Baccalaureate Registered Nurse Residency (PB-RNR) Program
The Madison VA Medical Center’s Post-Baccalaureate Registered Nurse Residency (PB-RNR) Program has been developed to improve the quality of patient care by providing additional training and support to new Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) graduates.
The PB-RNR program is a very competitive 12-month training program that incorporates a clinical, didactic, and evidence-based practice curriculum. Participants in the PB-RNR program are given a year not in unit staffing and focused on experiencing nursing throughout the continuum of care by rotating through all acute-care areas, as well as several outpatient and specialty clinical areas. The federally funded Post-Baccalaureate Registered Nurse Residency Trainee Program at the Madison VA Medical Center has been accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education since 2015.
PBNR program eligibility
- Must be U.S. Citizen.
- Graduated from a CCNE or NLNAC accredited program with a BSN or Direct Entry-MSN
- Proficient in written and spoken English.
- Background & Security Investigation are required.
- Pass pre-trainee physical examination.
- Random Drug Testing is required.
- Obtain current, unrestricted RN license prior to the start date.
Application requirements
- RESUME
- PERSONAL STATEMENT/ COVER LETTER: 400 words or less “Why I Wish to be Selected for the Madison VA PB-RNR program”.
- THREE LETTERS OF RECOMMENDATIONS: TWO from school faculty (one must be a clinical faculty) and ONE from Nurse Manager/Assistant Nurse Manager of Unit of Senior Capstone Experience (or if you are employed as NA or PCA– your current immediate Nurse supervisor). Letters can be emailed directly to: Patrick.wilcox@va.gov or Angela.Krey@va.gov.
- TRANSCRIPTS: Official or unofficial are acceptable.
- DD -214: submit if applicant is a Veteran.
Application deadlines
The PBNR program has two upcoming start dates:
- February 13th, 2022
- July 31st, 2023
Applications are accepted at any time for either the winter or summer cohorts, but please apply by:
- November 30th, 2022, for the winter cohort
- May 31st, 2023, for the summer cohort
Salary and benefits
- Stipend: competitive and based on locality
- Healthcare benefits: more information upon hire
- 12 paid holidays
- 4 hours of annual leave and 4 hours of sick leave is accrued each pay period (every two weeks)
- $10,000 signing bonus upon completion of PB-RNR program and start of permanent staff position.
For more information, contact:
Patrick Wilcox MSN, RN, CNL
Manager, Nurse Residency and Internship Programs
VA Madison health care
Phone: 608-669-0772 ext. 11215
Email: patrick.wilcox@va.gov