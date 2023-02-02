Post-Baccalaureate Registered Nurse Residency (PB-RNR) Program

The PB-RNR program is a very competitive 12-month training program that incorporates a clinical, didactic, and evidence-based practice curriculum. Participants in the PB-RNR program are given a year not in unit staffing and focused on experiencing nursing throughout the continuum of care by rotating through all acute-care areas, as well as several outpatient and specialty clinical areas. The federally funded Post-Baccalaureate Registered Nurse Residency Trainee Program at the Madison VA Medical Center has been accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education since 2015.