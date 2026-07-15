Psychology Internship Program

The program is also a member of the Association of Psychology Postdoctoral and Internship Centers (APPIC) and abides by its policies and procedures. Our previous interns have pursued careers in universities, the VA health care system, medical schools, teaching hospitals, and other settings.

Questions related to the program’s accredited status should be directed to the Commission on Accreditation:

Office of Program Consultation and Accreditation

American Psychological Association

750 1st St, NE, Washington, DC 20002

Phone: | Email: apaaccred@apa.org

www.apa.org/ed/accreditation

General program inquires may be directed to:

Amanda Bohlig, Ph.D.

Director of Psychology Training

Wm. S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital

2500 Overlook Terrace

Madison, WI 53705-2286

608-256-1901 x 11935

608-280-7084

Amanda.Bohlig@va.gov

APPIC Match Numbers

General Track: 217211

Primary Care - Mental Health Integration Track: 217213

Eligibility Requirements

Read the eligibility requirements for Psychology training programs.

Applications Due: November 1, 2026

Start Date: July 12, 2027

End Date: July 7, 2028