The psychology internship at the hospital is fully accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association.
Psychology Training - Madison
Internship Program
The Psychology Internship Program at the Madison VA Hospital is accredited by the American Psychological Association (the next site visit will be during the academic year 2021). The program is also a member of the Association of Psychology Postdoctoral and Internship Centers (APPIC) and abides by its policies and procedures. Our previous interns have pursued careers in universities, the VA health care system, medical schools, teaching hospitals, and other settings.
Accredited by:
American Psychological Association
Office of Program Consultation and Accreditation
750 First St, NE Washington, DC 20002-4242
Telephone: 202-336-5979
James Lickel, Ph.D.
Director of Psychology Training
Wm. S. Middleton
Memorial Veterans Hospital
2500 Overlook Terrace
Madison, WI 53705-2286
Phone 1: 608-256-1901 x 17528
Phone 2: 608-280-7084
Email: James.Lickel@va.gov
APPIC Match Numbers
General Track: 217211
Geriatric Track: 217212
Primary Care - Mental Health Integration Track: 217213