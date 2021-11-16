Psychology Training - Madison

Internship Program

The Psychology Internship Program at the Madison VA Hospital is accredited by the American Psychological Association (the next site visit will be during the academic year 2021). The program is also a member of the Association of Psychology Postdoctoral and Internship Centers (APPIC) and abides by its policies and procedures. Our previous interns have pursued careers in universities, the VA health care system, medical schools, teaching hospitals, and other settings.



Accredited by:

American Psychological Association

Office of Program Consultation and Accreditation

750 First St, NE Washington, DC 20002-4242

Telephone: 202-336-5979

James Lickel, Ph.D.

Director of Psychology Training

Wm. S. Middleton

Memorial Veterans Hospital

2500 Overlook Terrace

Madison, WI 53705-2286

Phone 1: 608-256-1901 x 17528

Phone 2: 608-280-7084

Email: James.Lickel@va.gov

APPIC Match Numbers

General Track: 217211

Geriatric Track: 217212

Primary Care - Mental Health Integration Track: 217213

Eligibility Requirements

Eligibility Requirements



Applications Due:

November 7th, 2021

Start Date: August 15th, 2022

End Date: August 11th, 2023