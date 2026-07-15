Psychology Internship Program
The Psychology Internship Program at the William S. Middleton Memorial Hospital and Clinics (Madison VA) in Madison, WI is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation (COA) of the American Psychological Association.
The program is also a member of the Association of Psychology Postdoctoral and Internship Centers (APPIC) and abides by its policies and procedures. Our previous interns have pursued careers in universities, the VA health care system, medical schools, teaching hospitals, and other settings.
Questions related to the program’s accredited status should be directed to the Commission on Accreditation:
Office of Program Consultation and Accreditation
American Psychological Association
750 1st St, NE, Washington, DC 20002
Phone:
www.apa.org/ed/accreditation
General program inquires may be directed to:
Amanda Bohlig, Ph.D.
Director of Psychology Training
Wm. S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital
2500 Overlook Terrace
Madison, WI 53705-2286
608-256-1901 x 11935
608-280-7084
Amanda.Bohlig@va.gov
APPIC Match Numbers
General Track: 217211
Primary Care - Mental Health Integration Track: 217213
Eligibility Requirements
Read the eligibility requirements for Psychology training programs.
Applications Due: November 1, 2026
Start Date: July 12, 2027
End Date: July 7, 2028