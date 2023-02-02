RN Transition to Practice (TTP) Residency Program
The RN Transition to Practice (RNTTP) Residency Program was developed to increase the support and retention of newly licensed RN nurses. The RNTTP program assists with the transition of the newly graduate nurse from academia to practice and to improve the quality of patient care by providing additional training and support.
Nurse residency programs are now considered a benchmark of nursing practice. The RNTTP Residency Program at the Madison VA Medical Center has been accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education since 2015. We are excited to offer this opportunity to all new graduate nurses that begin their nursing career at the Madison VA. The Madison VA TTP residency program always accepts applications throughout the year.
RNTTP program eligibility
- Must be U.S. Citizen.
- Graduated from a CCNE, NLNAC, or ACEN accredited program
- Proficient in written and spoken English.
- Background & Security Investigation are required.
- Pass pre-employee physical examination.
- Random Drug Testing is required.
Application requirements
Required items:
- RESUME
- TRANSCRIPTS: Official or unofficial are acceptable.
Optional items:
- PERSONAL STATEMENT/ COVER LETTER
- LETTERS OF RECOMMENDATIONS
- DD -214: submit if a Veteran
If interested in applying, apply at any time as we accept applications in the RNTTP Residency year-round. Please send inquiries to the contact information below:
Patrick Wilcox MSN, RN, CNL
Manager, Nurse Residency and Internship Programs
VA Madison health care
Phone: 608-669-0772 ext. 11215
Email: patrick.wilcox@va.gov