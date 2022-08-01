 Skip to Content
Locations

Main location

Madison Vet Center

Address

1291 North Sherman Ave
Madison, WI 53704

Phone

Hours

  • Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Sat. Closed
  • Sun. Closed
Main Entrance for the Madison Vet Center.

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Madison Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Madison Vet Center - Adams

Located at

Adams Friendship VFW Post 6279
172 N Linden St
Adams, WI 53910

Phone

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Adams VFW Post

Madison Vet Center - Baraboo

Located at

Sauk County CVSO office
505 Broadway St. #205
Baraboo, WI 53913

Phone

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Sauk County services building

Madison Vet Center - Portage

Located at

Columbia County CVSO Office
112 E. Edgewater St
Portage, WI 53901

Phone

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Columbia County Courthouse

Vet Centers in other areas

