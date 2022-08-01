Locations

Madison Vet Center Address 1291 North Sherman Ave Madison, WI 53704 Directions on Google Maps Phone 608-264-5342 Hours Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sat. Closed

Closed Sun. Closed

If you can’t make it to our Madison Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Madison Vet Center - Adams Located at Adams Friendship VFW Post 6279 172 N Linden St Adams, WI 53910 Directions on Google Maps Phone 608-264-5342 Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Madison Vet Center - Baraboo Located at Sauk County CVSO office 505 Broadway St. #205 Baraboo, WI 53913 Directions on Google Maps Phone 608-264-5342 Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Madison Vet Center - Portage Located at Columbia County CVSO Office 112 E. Edgewater St Portage, WI 53901 Directions on Google Maps Phone 608-264-5342 Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.