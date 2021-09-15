About VA Maine Healthcare System

The VA Maine Healthcare System provides you with outstanding health care, trains America’s future health care providers, and conducts important medical research.

Health care and services

We provide you with health care services at 12 locations serving Maine. Facilities include our Togus VA Medical Center in Augusta and 10 community-based outpatient clinics in Bangor, Calais, Caribou, Fort Kent, Houlton, Lewiston, Lincoln, Portland, Rumford, and Saco. We also have a mobile care unit based in Bingham for Veterans who can't easily visit our hospital or one of our clinics. To learn more about the services each location offers, visit the VA Maine health services page.

The VA Maine Healthcare System is one of the leading health care systems serving Veterans in the VA New England Healthcare System. We’re an innovative care center within the VA New England Healthcare System (VISN 1), which includes medical centers and clinics in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Vermont, and Rhode Island.

Learn more about VISN 1

Research and development

At the Togus VA Medical Center, we conduct research to discover knowledge, develop VA scientists and health care leaders, and create innovations that advance health care for Veterans and the nation. We offer Veterans the opportunity to participate in and benefit from our work. Our goal is to use research to promote better health and health care for all.

Major research areas include:

Hepatitis C

Anticoagulation (study of blood clotting)

Smoking cessation

Teaching and learning

Togus VA Medical Center is a general medicine and teaching hospital that provides a full range of health services for Veterans, with state-of-the-art technology as well as education and research. We offer specialized training programs in advanced general dentistry, clinical psychology, and neuropsychology.

We maintain affiliations with:

University of New England College of Medicine

University of Maine School of Nursing

University of Southern Maine

New England College of Optometry

University of Connecticut School of Pharmacy

Husson University School of Pharmacy

Boston College

Boston University

Creighton University

Massachusetts College of Pharmacy

Massachusetts Eye and Ear (residents in Ophthalmology, Dental and Pharmacy)

Nova Southeastern University

Pepperdine University

Southern and Central Maine Community Colleges

St. Johns University

Tufts University

University of Albany

University of Florida

University of Mississippi

University of Nebraska

University of New Hampshire

University of North Carolina

University of Rhode Island

We’re proud of our partnerships with top institutions and organizations that support the educational mission of the VA.

Fast facts

The Togus VA Medical Center property was originally used as a summer resort called Togus Springs. Togus Springs was established in 1859 by Horace Beals, a wealthy granite merchant from Rockland, Maine. The name “Togus” comes from the Native American word Worromontogus, which means “mineral water.”

Togus Springs resort closed during the Civil War in 1863. The site was converted into a Veteran residential facility. The first Veteran was admitted on Nov. 10, 1866.

The Veteran population at the Togus residential facility remained under 400 until a building program began in 1868. The expansion of Togus resulted in a residential population of more than 3,000 Veterans. Over time, the role of Togus changed. It officially became a VA facility in 1930. By the end of World War II, Togus had become a full-service medical center.

VA Maine Healthcare System began constructing a new facility in Portland on July 17, 2020. This 62,500 square foot, state-of-the-art location will replace the Portland and Saco VA clinics without disruption of care to Veterans during the transition.

Accreditations and achievements

Our facilities and programs have received accreditation from:

The Joint Commission

American Association of Blood Banks for Transfusion Activities, 2008-2010

American Board for Certification in Orthotics/Prosthetics/Pedorthics, Inc. for the Orthotic Laboratory, 2008-2011

American Diabetes Association Diabetes Self-Management Education Program, 2007-2010

American Psychological Association for Internship Program in Psychology, 2005-2012

American Society of Health System Pharmacists Residency Program in Pharmacy Practice, 2008-2010

College of American Pathologists (CAP), 2006-2008

Commission on Dental Accreditation - Advanced Education in General Dentistry Program, 2007-2013

Joint Commission Triennial Site Visit, May, 2006

VA Office of Inspector General Combined Assessment Program Review, September 2008

VHA National Health Physics Program Permit, 2005-2010

The VA Maine Healthcare System received the following awards:

Coming soon!

Annual reports and newsletters

Annual reports

Coming soon!

Newsletters