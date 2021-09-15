About us
At the VA Maine Healthcare System, we’re dedicated to improving the lives of Veterans and their families every day.
About VA Maine Healthcare System
The VA Maine Healthcare System provides you with outstanding health care, trains America’s future health care providers, and conducts important medical research.
Health care and services
We provide you with health care services at 12 locations serving Maine. Facilities include our Togus VA Medical Center in Augusta and 10 community-based outpatient clinics in Bangor, Calais, Caribou, Fort Kent, Houlton, Lewiston, Lincoln, Portland, Rumford, and Saco. We also have a mobile care unit based in Bingham for Veterans who can't easily visit our hospital or one of our clinics. To learn more about the services each location offers, visit the VA Maine health services page.
The VA Maine Healthcare System is one of the leading health care systems serving Veterans in the VA New England Healthcare System. We’re an innovative care center within the VA New England Healthcare System (VISN 1), which includes medical centers and clinics in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Vermont, and Rhode Island.
Research and development
At the Togus VA Medical Center, we conduct research to discover knowledge, develop VA scientists and health care leaders, and create innovations that advance health care for Veterans and the nation. We offer Veterans the opportunity to participate in and benefit from our work. Our goal is to use research to promote better health and health care for all.
Major research areas include:
- Hepatitis C
- Anticoagulation (study of blood clotting)
- Smoking cessation
Teaching and learning
Togus VA Medical Center is a general medicine and teaching hospital that provides a full range of health services for Veterans, with state-of-the-art technology as well as education and research. We offer specialized training programs in advanced general dentistry, clinical psychology, and neuropsychology.
We maintain affiliations with:
- University of New England College of Medicine
- University of Maine School of Nursing
- University of Southern Maine
- New England College of Optometry
- University of Connecticut School of Pharmacy
- Husson University School of Pharmacy
- Boston College
- Boston University
- Creighton University
- Massachusetts College of Pharmacy
- Massachusetts Eye and Ear (residents in Ophthalmology, Dental and Pharmacy)
- Nova Southeastern University
- Pepperdine University
- Southern and Central Maine Community Colleges
- St. Johns University
- Tufts University
- University of Albany
- University of Florida
- University of Mississippi
- University of Nebraska
- University of New Hampshire
- University of North Carolina
- University of Rhode Island
We’re proud of our partnerships with top institutions and organizations that support the educational mission of the VA.
Fast facts
- The Togus VA Medical Center property was originally used as a summer resort called Togus Springs. Togus Springs was established in 1859 by Horace Beals, a wealthy granite merchant from Rockland, Maine. The name “Togus” comes from the Native American word Worromontogus, which means “mineral water.”
- Togus Springs resort closed during the Civil War in 1863. The site was converted into a Veteran residential facility. The first Veteran was admitted on Nov. 10, 1866.
- The Veteran population at the Togus residential facility remained under 400 until a building program began in 1868. The expansion of Togus resulted in a residential population of more than 3,000 Veterans. Over time, the role of Togus changed. It officially became a VA facility in 1930. By the end of World War II, Togus had become a full-service medical center.
- VA Maine Healthcare System began constructing a new facility in Portland on July 17, 2020. This 62,500 square foot, state-of-the-art location will replace the Portland and Saco VA clinics without disruption of care to Veterans during the transition.
Accreditations and achievements
Our facilities and programs have received accreditation from:
- The Joint Commission
- American Association of Blood Banks for Transfusion Activities, 2008-2010
- American Board for Certification in Orthotics/Prosthetics/Pedorthics, Inc. for the Orthotic Laboratory, 2008-2011
- American Diabetes Association Diabetes Self-Management Education Program, 2007-2010
- American Psychological Association for Internship Program in Psychology, 2005-2012
- American Society of Health System Pharmacists Residency Program in Pharmacy Practice, 2008-2010
- College of American Pathologists (CAP), 2006-2008
- Commission on Dental Accreditation - Advanced Education in General Dentistry Program, 2007-2013
- Joint Commission Triennial Site Visit, May, 2006
- VA Office of Inspector General Combined Assessment Program Review, September 2008
- VHA National Health Physics Program Permit, 2005-2010
