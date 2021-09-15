Mission and vision
VA Maine Healthcare System’s mission is to offer options to timely, quality services for Veterans through care and respect for one's physical, psychological, and spiritual health.
Who we serve
We provide you with health care services at 12 locations in Maine: our Togus VA Medical Center in Augusta, a mobile VA clinic based in Bingham, and 10 community-based outpatient clinics in Bangor, Calais, Caribou, Fort Kent, Houlton, Lewiston, Lincoln, Portland, Rumford, and Saco.