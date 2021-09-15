 Skip to Content
Mission and vision

VA Maine Healthcare System’s mission is to offer options to timely, quality services for Veterans through care and respect for one's physical, psychological, and spiritual health.

Our mission

Our vision

Who we serve

We provide you with health care services at 12 locations in Maine: our Togus VA Medical Center in Augusta, a mobile VA clinic based in Bingham, and 10 community-based outpatient clinics in Bangor, Calais, Caribou, Fort Kent, Houlton, Lewiston, Lincoln, Portland, Rumford, and Saco. 

