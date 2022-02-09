Portland CBOC Ribbon Cutting - Facebook Live Event

Please join us for this Facebook live event, as we conduct the ribbon cutting for your new Portland CBOC. https://fb.me/e/2Q8tEJMdq

This new clinic is scheduled to open on February 14, 2022. It will replace and consolidate the existing CBOC leases at the Saco and Portland locations once opened. This clinic will allow VA Maine to expand services to Veterans in a 62,500 square foot right-sized, state-of-the-art, energy efficient facility. Newly provided services will include, but are not limited to, Podiatry, Surgical Consultation, Dental, Optometry, Radiology and Prosthetics. The new outpatient clinic will also serve as a teaching site with space dedicated to enhancing affiliate relationships with the Tufts Medical School and Maine Medical Center.