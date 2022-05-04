VA2K Walk and Roll - Help Homeless Veterans

Come join us at this year’s VA2K Walk and Roll on May 18, 2022, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. to show support for homeless Veterans and promote health and well-being! Events are being held at the Togus VA Medical Center, and the Portland, Lewiston and Bangor VA Clinics. By attending the VA2K, attendees are attesting they have been vaccinated for COVID-19 or have received a negative COVID-19 test completed no later than 3 days prior to May 18, 2022.

The VA2K is designed for VA employees, Veterans and community members at all levels of fitness and is an easy distance (1.2 miles).

Ways to support homeless Veterans prior to and at the VA2K:

Make a contribution through the VA Maine Center for Development and Civic Engagement (CDCE) – Formerly known as Voluntary Service.

All donations are voluntary and will be used to support the needs of homeless Veterans in the form of transportation, rental deposits, household goods, clothing, food and emergency assistance.

E-Donations: (https://www.pay.gov/public/form/start/52253675/ )

• Select the “Continue to the Form” button.

• Select VA Maine Healthcare System.

• Complete the form and select Homeless Veteran Assistance in the “Program for Donation” field.

• Enter VA2K in the “Additional Information” field.

Item Donations: $10 Gas Cards and $25 Grocery/Department store gift cards.

Check Donations: Checks can be made out to CDCE. In the memo write: VA2K Homeless Assistance.

Item and check donations can be delivered to:

VA Maine Healthcare System

CDCE VA2K (MDP 135)

1 VA Center

Augusta, Maine 04330

Please contact CDCE with any donation related questions at 207-621-4886 or VHATOGVOLUNTARYSERVICE@va.gov.

Locations:

Togus VA Medical Center

Building 205 Courtyard

1 VA Center

Augusta, ME 04330-6796

Bangor VA Clinic

35 State Hospital Street

Bangor, ME 04401-8816

Portland VA Clinic

141 West Commercial Street

Portland, ME 04102-3905

Lewiston VA Clinic

15 Challenger Drive

Lewiston, ME 04240-1041