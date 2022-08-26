Woman Veterans Town Hall and Public Forum

Woman Veterans Town Hall and Public Forum

Get to know the services that the VA offers in Reproductive Health. Services that our Primary Care Staff can provide and the more specialized care from our Gyn Surgeon.

VA Maine provides comprehensive care to our women Veterans, which includes reproductive health. VA Maine’s Women’s Health Director Paula Greenleaf, DO and VA Maine’s GYN Surgeon, Dr. Mike Ting, DO will present the reproductive health options and care that is provided to our women Veterans.

VA Maine has highly qualified, committed, and compassionate providers who are very engaged.

Anyone can attend the forum. It is also for advocates and community partners interested in the care that VA Maine offers.

Participants will not have the ability to ask questions inside the Town Hall meeting or on the phone during the town hall.

Please email your questions in advance or during the Town Hall to

VAMEEngagements@va.gov.

Click here to join the meeting

https://bit.ly/womenveteranstownhall

Or call in (audio only)

213-282-6316, Conference ID 912 041 752#