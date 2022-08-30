 Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Veterans and Family Outdoor Expo

When:

Sat. Sep 24, 2022, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm ET

Where:

Cabela's Parking Lot in Scarborough, ME

100 Cabela's Blvd

Scarborough , ME

Cost:

Free

Stop by this free, family-friendly event!

  • Access to Veterans' Services and Benefits
  • Park Passes
  • Door Prizes (Gun Safes and More!)
  • Hunting and Fishing Licenses
  • Kids' Activities 
  • Veterans' Outdoor Organizations 
  • Food

Community resources will be on site to assist veterans and their families.

Bring your DD form 214 or pre-register at https://bit.ly/3dpNhpN 

