When: Sat. Sep 24, 2022, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm ET Where: Cabela's Parking Lot in Scarborough, ME 100 Cabela's Blvd Scarborough , ME Cost: Free

Veterans and Family Outdoor Expo

Saturday, September 24th, from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm

Cabela's Parking Lot in Scarborough, ME

Stop by this free, family-friendly event!

Access to Veterans' Services and Benefits

Park Passes

Door Prizes (Gun Safes and More!)

Hunting and Fishing Licenses

Kids' Activities

Veterans' Outdoor Organizations

Food

Community resources will be on site to assist veterans and their families.

Bring your DD form 214 or pre-register at https://bit.ly/3dpNhpN