Veterans and Family Outdoor Expo
Veterans and Family Outdoor Expo
When:
Sat. Sep 24, 2022, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm ET
Where:
Cabela's Parking Lot in Scarborough, ME
100 Cabela's Blvd
Scarborough , ME
Cost:
Free
Veterans and Family Outdoor Expo
Saturday, September 24th, from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm
Cabela's Parking Lot in Scarborough, ME
Stop by this free, family-friendly event!
- Access to Veterans' Services and Benefits
- Park Passes
- Door Prizes (Gun Safes and More!)
- Hunting and Fishing Licenses
- Kids' Activities
- Veterans' Outdoor Organizations
- Food
Community resources will be on site to assist veterans and their families.
Bring your DD form 214 or pre-register at https://bit.ly/3dpNhpNSee more events