Virtual Veteran Listening Session Option 1

VA Maine needs your input as we look towards the future of our Entry Control Points at all sites of care. With the pandemic stabilizing, our operations need to evolve. We want your feedback and suggestions on how to enhance your initial experience when entering our facilities. There will be two listening sessions hosted by VA’s national Veterans Experience Office, and we invite all to attend one of these sessions.

To join these virtual sessions, click here on the MS Team links below or join by phone.

Session 1: Monday October 17th, from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Click here to join the meeting

Meeting ID: 257 310 117 584

Or call in (audio only)

1-872-701-0185

Phone Conference ID: 473 946 990#