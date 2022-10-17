Medication Take Back Day
US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) National Prescription Take Back Day
When:
Sat. Oct 29, 2022, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm ET
Where:
Building 200
Cost:
Free
- VA Is hosting its designated Medication Take Back Day to coincide with the bi-annual US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) National Prescription Take Back Day, which will occur on Saturday October 29, 2022 from 10 AM to 2 PM .
- Veterans and or Caregivers will be allowed to enter the Main Entrance of building 200 and dispose of their unused/unwanted medications into the MedSafe located in the lobby.
- Non-Veterans may come to the Main Entrance of building 200 and will be given a Medication disposal mail back envelope (s) at no cost. Non-Veterans will be instructed to take the envelope (s) home, place unwanted prescriptions inside and mail.
- A VA Police Officer will be at the main entrance of building 200 to assist and hand out envelopes.
For more information about National RX Take ack Day, go to the following links:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5GgqpLerr1I
https://www.dea.gov/takebackday