We are all 'PACT' up and headed to Bangor!

Getting a flu shot protects you, your family and your community. If available, you can also safely receive your COVID Booster at the same time you get a flu shot – one visit, two vaccines. For our Flu and COVID Booster drive-thru clinic schedule, please visit: COVID-19 Vaccines And Boosters | VA Maine Health Care | Veterans Affairs

VA Maine Healthcare System recommends anyone that is high risk for monkeypox get vaccinated and anyone with monkeypox-like symptoms contact their primary care provider. Monkeypox Vaccine Now Available | VA Maine Health Care | Veterans Affairs