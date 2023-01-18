We are all 'PACT' up and headed to Bangor!
Veterans, Agent Orange, Toxic Exposure, PACT Act
When:
Sat. Feb 25, 2023, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm ET
Where:
Veterans and Family Indoor Expo - Anah Shriners
1404 Broadway
Bangor , ME
Cost:
Free
For a family friendly event for Veterans to learn about the PACT Act and other benefits and resources available through the state and community .
- Agent Orange, Radiation, Toxic Exposures.
- Expanded locations to presume conditions.
- New presumptive conditions.
- Respiratory conditions, MGUS, Cancers, Hypertension.
Stop in to see: VBA, VHA, Bureau of Motor Vehicles, CDC - Suicide Prevention, Department of Labor - Career Center, Disabled American Veterans, Hope for Healing, House in the Woods, Maine Bureau of Veteran's Services, Maine Veterans Project, Maine Veterans' Services, Marine Corps League, Martin's Point, Travis Mills Foundation, Vet Center, Vet2Vet Maine, Wabanaki Public Health and Wellness, and many other Veteran-centric organizations.
