Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

The PACT Act: What does it mean for Women Veterans?

PACT Act Flyer

The PACT Act: What does it mean for Women Veterans?

When:

Wed. Feb 15, 2023, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm ET

Where:

This is an online event.

Cost:

Free

Learn about the health concerns, Toxic Exposure Screening Process, expanded eligibility, and local resources.

Join us!

Wednesday, February 15

12:00pm – 1:00pm EST

How to Join: This virtual Town Hall can be accessed by internet or phone.

Join meeting

Phone: 1-404-397-1596

Meeting ID: 2763 985 1221 #

Email your questions in advance or during the Town Hall to VAMEEngagements@va.gov.

See more events

Last updated: