The PACT Act: What does it mean for Women Veterans?
When:
Wed. Feb 15, 2023, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm ET
Where:
Cost:
Free
Learn about the health concerns, Toxic Exposure Screening Process, expanded eligibility, and local resources.
Join us!
How to Join: This virtual Town Hall can be accessed by internet or phone.
Phone: 1-404-397-1596
Meeting ID: 2763 985 1221 #
Email your questions in advance or during the Town Hall to VAMEEngagements@va.gov.