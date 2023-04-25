VA Maine Whole Health Fair & VA2K

Music, games & activities VA2K walk & roll routes to support homeless Veterans Educational presentations & materials Health promotion & networking opportunities Veterans & their families are welcome

Location: Togus VA Medical Center, 1 VA Center (Gazebo outside of Building 207), Augusta, ME 04330

Join fellow Veterans, VA Staff and community members in celebrating the Whole Health approach to care while raising awareness and goods to support homeless Veterans. Enjoy a fun filled afternoon of music, experiential activities, and education related to this year's Circle of Health Highlights.

Please register at the registration table upon arrival to the event, thank you!

It is never too late to donate!! If you are unable to attend the event

but would still like to support homeless Veterans of Maine, you can

do so online. To donate online follow this link: https://www.cdceportal.va.gov/donate_online/ scroll down to choose State & Facility, then choose “Homeless Veteran Assistance” in the “Program for Donation” drop down.

Spread the word about all of our VA2K events on social media using the event links below.

VA2K Walk & Roll, Lewiston VA Clinic, May 11, 2023: https://fb.me/e/19oU3sVZy

Whole Health Fair & VA2k, Togus VA Medical Center, May 17, 2023: https://fb.me/e/3q4xESduE

VA2K Walk & Roll, Portland VA Clinic, May 17, 2023: https://fb.me/e/JvQ5b9fv