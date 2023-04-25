VA Maine Whole Health Fair & VA2K
Music, games & activities VA2K walk & roll routes to support homeless Veterans Educational presentations & materials Health promotion & networking opportunities Veterans & their families are welcome
When:
Wed. May 17, 2023, 11:00 am – 2:00 pm ET
Where:
Gazebo outside of Building 207
Cost:
Free
Location: Togus VA Medical Center, 1 VA Center (Gazebo outside of Building 207), Augusta, ME 04330
Join fellow Veterans, VA Staff and community members in celebrating the Whole Health approach to care while raising awareness and goods to support homeless Veterans. Enjoy a fun filled afternoon of music, experiential activities, and education related to this year's Circle of Health Highlights.
- Music, games & activities
- VA2K walk & roll routes to support homeless Veterans
- Educational presentations & materials
- Health promotion & networking opportunities
- Veterans & their families are welcome
Rain or Shine Join fellow Veterans, VA Staff and community members in celebrating the Whole Health approach to care while raising awareness and goods to support homeless Veterans. Enjoy a fun filled afternoon of music, experiential activities, and education related to this year's Circle of Health Highlights.
Please register at the registration table upon arrival to the event, thank you!
It is never too late to donate!! If you are unable to attend the event
but would still like to support homeless Veterans of Maine, you can
do so online. To donate online follow this link: https://www.cdceportal.va.gov/donate_online/ scroll down to choose State & Facility, then choose “Homeless Veteran Assistance” in the “Program for Donation” drop down.
Spread the word about all of our VA2K events on social media using the event links below.
VA2K Walk & Roll, Lewiston VA Clinic, May 11, 2023: https://fb.me/e/19oU3sVZy
Whole Health Fair & VA2k, Togus VA Medical Center, May 17, 2023: https://fb.me/e/3q4xESduE
VA2K Walk & Roll, Portland VA Clinic, May 17, 2023: https://fb.me/e/JvQ5b9fv
