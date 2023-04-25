Lewiston VA2K Walk & Roll

homeless Veterans and promote healthy and active lifestyles for our VA employees. Voluntary in-kind donations or gift card

Come join us for this National Event!

Help us support our homeless Veterans and promote healthy and active lifestyles for our VA employees. Voluntary in-kind donations or gift cards to assist with homeless Veterans, newly or recently housed, are accepted.

Event Date: May 11, 2023 Event Time: 11:00am – 1:00 pm

Event Location: Lewiston VA Clinic, 15 Challenger Dr Lewiston, ME 04240

It is never too late to donate!! If you are unable to attend the event

but would still like to support homeless Veterans of Maine, you can

do so online. To donate online follow this link: https://www.cdceportal.va.gov/donate_online/ scroll down to choose State & Facility, then choose “Homeless Veteran Assistance” in the “Program for Donation” drop down.

Spread the word about all of our VA2K events on social media using the event links below.

VA2K Walk & Roll, Lewiston VA Clinic, May 11, 2023: https://fb.me/e/19oU3sVZy

Whole Health Fair & VA2k, Togus VA Medical Center, May 17, 2023: https://fb.me/e/3q4xESduE

VA2K Walk & Roll, Portland VA Clinic, May 17, 2023: https://fb.me/e/JvQ5b9fv