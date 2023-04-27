Skip to Content
Memorial Day Ceremony

Togus National Cemetery Memorial Day

When:

Mon. May 29, 2023, 8:00 am – 9:00 am ET

Where:

Togus VA Medical Center

Cost:

Free

VA Maine Healthcare System will be holding our annual Memorial Day Wreath Laying Ceremony at the Togus National Cemeteries. We will gather in the parking lot across from building 205, then head over to the East Cemetery at 8:00 a.m. The Ceremony will  finish in the West Cemetery.  This event is open to the public.

Last updated: