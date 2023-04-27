Memorial Day Ceremony

VA Maine Healthcare System will be holding our annual Memorial Day Wreath Laying Ceremony at the Togus National Cemeteries. We will gather in the parking lot across from building 205, then head over to the East Cemetery at 8:00 a.m. The Ceremony will finish in the West Cemetery. This event is open to the public.