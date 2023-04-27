Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Women Veteran's Event

The VA Maine Women Veteran's event

We Will Be Featuring: Health & Wellness Demonstrations, VA Healthcare Enrollment, Veterans Benefits Information, Toxic Exposure Screenings, Volunteer Opportunities, Community Resources, Giveaways and Live Music

When:

Sat. May 20, 2023, 9:30 am – 1:30 pm ET

Where:

Togus VA Medical Center

Building 207 GAZEBO 

Cost:

Free

Register

 

 

