We are all ‘PACT’ up & headed to Aroostook County

For a family friendly event for Veterans, Service Members & their families to learn about the PACT Act & other benefits & resources available through the state & community.

An event you do not want to miss.

163 Van Buren Road, Caribou, ME

FREE Event:

Maine-themed breakfast by Operation at Ease.

ONSITE

Services Offered such as State Park Passes, Recognition Coins, and more. Bring your DD Form 214 and Maine State Drivers License with Veteran indicator if you have it, to access some of the onsite services.

FREE Door Prizes



On-Site Organizations:

American Legion, Aroostook Veterans Alliance, Bureau of Motor Vehicles, Department

of Labor - Career Center, Disabled American Veterans, DHHS-CDC Suicide Prevention

Program, Maine Bureau of Veterans’ Services, Maine Veterans’ Home, Martin’s Point,

Maine Veterans’ Services, Operation at Ease, Paralyzed Veterans of America, Quilts

of Valor, Travis Mills Foundation, University of Maine - Presque Isle, Salvation Army -

Operation Red Shield, Veterans Benefits Administration, Vet Center, Veterans Forward,

Veterans of Foreign Wars, Veterans Health Administration, Wabanaki Public Health

and Wellness, and more organizations committed to serving Veterans.