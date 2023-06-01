We are all ‘PACT’ up & headed to Aroostook County
When:
Fri. Jul 14, 2023, 7:00 am – 11:00 am ET
Where:
163 Van Buren Road
Caribou , ME
Cost:
Free
For a family friendly event for Veterans, Service Members & their families to learn about the PACT Act & other benefits & resources available through the state & community.
An event you do not want to miss.
FREE Event:
Maine-themed breakfast by Operation at Ease.
ONSITE
Services Offered such as State Park Passes, Recognition Coins, and more. Bring your DD Form 214 and Maine State Drivers License with Veteran indicator if you have it, to access some of the onsite services.
FREE Door Prizes
On-Site Organizations:
American Legion, Aroostook Veterans Alliance, Bureau of Motor Vehicles, Department
of Labor - Career Center, Disabled American Veterans, DHHS-CDC Suicide Prevention
Program, Maine Bureau of Veterans’ Services, Maine Veterans’ Home, Martin’s Point,
Maine Veterans’ Services, Operation at Ease, Paralyzed Veterans of America, Quilts
of Valor, Travis Mills Foundation, University of Maine - Presque Isle, Salvation Army -
Operation Red Shield, Veterans Benefits Administration, Vet Center, Veterans Forward,
Veterans of Foreign Wars, Veterans Health Administration, Wabanaki Public Health
and Wellness, and more organizations committed to serving Veterans.