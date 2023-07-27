Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

PACT Act Awareness event- Rumford VA Clinic

PACT Act Rumford Veterans Benefits

Veterans Benefits PACT Act Rumford Maine

When:

Thu. Aug 3, 2023, 9:00 am – 4:00 pm ET

Where:

Rumford VA Clinic

Cost:

Free

10 Railroad St., Rumford, ME 04276

Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT)

PACT Act Awareness Event coming to the Rumford VA Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC)

VA welcomes Veterans to the Rumford CBOC for a FREE PACT act Awareness Event you don't want to miss!

Meet with:
Veterans Benefits Administration
Veterans Health Administration
Veterans Service Organizations
Maine Bureau of Veterans' Services
Vet Center

Onsite:
Receive Toxic Exposure Screening
File a Claim
Enroll in Health Care
Learn about State Veterans Benefits

