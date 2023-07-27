PACT Act Awareness event- Rumford VA Clinic
Veterans Benefits PACT Act Rumford Maine
When:
Thu. Aug 3, 2023, 9:00 am – 4:00 pm ET
Where:
Cost:
Free
10 Railroad St., Rumford, ME 04276
Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT)
PACT Act Awareness Event coming to the Rumford VA Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC)
VA welcomes Veterans to the Rumford CBOC for a FREE PACT act Awareness Event you don't want to miss!
Meet with:
Veterans Benefits Administration
Veterans Health Administration
Veterans Service Organizations
Maine Bureau of Veterans' Services
Vet Center
Onsite:
Receive Toxic Exposure Screening
File a Claim
Enroll in Health Care
Learn about State Veterans Benefits