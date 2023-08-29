National Day of Service & Remembrance

Join thousands of volunteers as we clean headstones and beautify VA National Cemeteries across the nation to honor and remember those who served our country.

This is a great service opportunity for employee engagement, youth

groups and individuals.

Dress is casual and respectful. No open toed shoes, tank tops, etc.

We will be outside so be mindful of the weather. No pets please.

Children under the age of 14 must be accompanied by an adult.

Learn More:

https://news.va.gov/.../vas-national-cemeteries-national.../

Register for the Event:

https://www.carrytheload.org/patriot-day-national-day-of.../