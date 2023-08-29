National Day of Service & Remembrance
Join thousands of volunteers as we clean headstones and beautify VA National Cemeteries across the nation to honor and remember those who served our country.
When:
Mon. Sep 11, 2023, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm ET
Where:
Togus National Cemetery
Cost:
Free
This is a great service opportunity for employee engagement, youth
groups and individuals.
Dress is casual and respectful. No open toed shoes, tank tops, etc.
We will be outside so be mindful of the weather. No pets please.
Children under the age of 14 must be accompanied by an adult.
Learn More:
https://news.va.gov/.../vas-national-cemeteries-national.../
Register for the Event:
https://www.carrytheload.org/patriot-day-national-day-of.../