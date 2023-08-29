Veteran Resource Fair - Calais
Learn More about the Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act , how it may affect you, the upcoming Combat Zone health care enrollment deadline and how to get a Toxic Exposure Screening.
When:
Wed. Sep 27, 2023, 9:00 am – 12:00 pm ET
Where:
40 Main St.
Calais, ME
Cost:
Free
VA welcomes Veterans to Calais for a FREE Resource Fair.
Located at Hardwicke’s Country Store. Do not miss this event.
Learn More about the Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act , how it may affect you, the upcoming Combat Zone health care enrollment deadline and how to get a Toxic Exposure Screening.
Meet with:
Veterans Benefits Administration
Veterans Health Administration
Veterans Service Organizations
Maine Bureau of Veterans' Services
Vet Center
Wabanaki Public Health and Wellness
Onsite:
Receive Toxic Exposure Screening
File a Claim
Enroll in healthcare
Learn about State Veteran Benefits