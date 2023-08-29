Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Veteran Resource Fair - Calais

Veteran Resource Fair Flyer

Learn More about the Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act , how it may affect you, the upcoming Combat Zone health care enrollment deadline and how to get a Toxic Exposure Screening.

When:

Wed. Sep 27, 2023, 9:00 am – 12:00 pm ET

Where:

40 Main St.

Calais, ME

Cost:

Free

VA welcomes Veterans to Calais for a FREE Resource Fair.
Located at Hardwicke’s Country Store. Do not miss this event.

Learn More about the Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act , how it may affect you, the upcoming Combat Zone health care enrollment deadline and how to get a Toxic Exposure Screening.

Meet with:
Veterans Benefits Administration
Veterans Health Administration
Veterans Service Organizations
Maine Bureau of Veterans' Services
Vet Center
Wabanaki Public Health and Wellness

Onsite:
Receive Toxic Exposure Screening
File a Claim
Enroll in healthcare
Learn about State Veteran Benefits

See more events

Last updated: