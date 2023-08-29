Veteran Resource Fair - Calais

Learn More about the Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act , how it may affect you, the upcoming Combat Zone health care enrollment deadline and how to get a Toxic Exposure Screening.

VA welcomes Veterans to Calais for a FREE Resource Fair.

Located at Hardwicke’s Country Store. Do not miss this event.

Meet with:

Veterans Benefits Administration

Veterans Health Administration

Veterans Service Organizations

Maine Bureau of Veterans' Services

Vet Center

Wabanaki Public Health and Wellness

Onsite:

Receive Toxic Exposure Screening

File a Claim

Enroll in healthcare

Learn about State Veteran Benefits