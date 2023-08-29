Skip to Content
Specialty Care Addition Open House

VA Maine Specialty Care Addition

When:

Mon. Sep 25, 2023, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm ET

Where:

Togus VA Medical Center

Building 200, Floor 1 and 2

1 VA Center

Augusta, ME

Cost:

Free

Come see VA Maine's newly completed Specialty Care Addition at the Togus VA Medical Center. This state-of-the-art space will provide a better experience  for both Veterans and VA Employees by expanding and enhancing the efficiency and flow of Specialty Care services. Flu inoculations will be offered to Veterans and VA Employees during the open house. Light refreshments will also be provided.

