Specialty Care Addition Open House
Come see VA Maine's newly completed Specialty Care Addition at the Togus VA Medical Center. This state-of-the-art space will provide a better experience for both Veterans and VA Employees by expanding and enhancing the efficiency and flow of Specialty Care services. Light refreshments will be provided.
When:
Mon. Sep 25, 2023, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm ET
Where:
Building 200, Floor 1 and 2
1 VA Center
Augusta, ME
Cost:
Free
Come see VA Maine's newly completed Specialty Care Addition at the Togus VA Medical Center. This state-of-the-art space will provide a better experience for both Veterans and VA Employees by expanding and enhancing the efficiency and flow of Specialty Care services. Flu inoculations will be offered to Veterans and VA Employees during the open house. Light refreshments will also be provided.See more events