VA Maine Breast Health Awareness Walk

When:

Sat. Oct 21, 2023, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm ET

Where:

Togus VA Medical Center

In front of Building 207

1 VA Center

Augusta, ME

Cost:

Free

THIS IS NOT A FUNDRAISING EVENT

All VA Maine employees, Veterans, and families are encouraged to attend this walk being held to raise awareness around the importance of breast health.

JOIN US TO MAKE A CHANGE!

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT: MARY.KEALEY@VA.GOV

Walk will be held rain or shine

For the safety of all walkers, service dogs or approved support animals only

