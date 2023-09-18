VA Maine Breast Health Awareness Walk

TOGUS CAMPUS, IN FRONT OF BUILDING 207

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 21ST, 2023

10 AM - NOON

THIS IS NOT A FUNDRAISING EVENT

All VA Maine employees, Veterans, and families are encouraged to attend this walk being held to raise awareness around the importance of breast health.

JOIN US TO MAKE A CHANGE!

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT: MARY.KEALEY@VA.GOV

Walk will be held rain or shine

For the safety of all walkers, service dogs or approved support animals only