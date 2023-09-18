VA Maine Breast Health Awareness Walk
VA Maine Breast Health Awareness Walk
When:
Sat. Oct 21, 2023, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm ET
Where:
In front of Building 207
1 VA Center
Augusta, ME
Cost:
Free
TOGUS CAMPUS, IN FRONT OF BUILDING 207
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 21ST, 2023
10 AM - NOON
THIS IS NOT A FUNDRAISING EVENT
All VA Maine employees, Veterans, and families are encouraged to attend this walk being held to raise awareness around the importance of breast health.
JOIN US TO MAKE A CHANGE!
FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT: MARY.KEALEY@VA.GOV
Walk will be held rain or shine
Walk will be held rain or shine

For the safety of all walkers, service dogs or approved support animals only