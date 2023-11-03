Portland CBOC - Open House & Veteran Resource Fair

VA Maine welcomes Veterans to the Portland VA Clinic for an Open House and FREE Resource Fair on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, 9am - 2pm at 141 W Commercial St., Portland, ME. Veterans and community members will have the opportunity to participate in clinic tours offered by VA Maine volunteer.

Meet with:

Veterans Benefits Administration

Veterans Health Administration

Maine Bureau of Veterans' Services

Onsite:

File a claim

Enroll in healthcare