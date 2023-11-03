Skip to Content
Portland CBOC - Open House & Veteran Resource Fair

Portland VA Clinic Maine Veterans

When:

Tue. Nov 7, 2023, 9:00 am – 2:00 pm ET

Where:

Portland VA Clinic

141 West Commercial Street

Portland, ME

Cost:

Free

VA Maine welcomes Veterans to the Portland VA Clinic for an Open House and FREE Resource Fair on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, 9am - 2pm at 141 W Commercial St., Portland, ME. Veterans and community members will have the opportunity to participate in clinic tours offered by VA Maine volunteer.

Meet with:
Veterans Benefits Administration
Veterans Health Administration
Maine Bureau of Veterans' Services

Onsite:
File a claim
Enroll in healthcare

