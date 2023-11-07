Join us at Togus and the Portland CBOC on November 16, 2023, for the Great American Smoke Out and Lung Cancer Screening Awareness Event. Educational material will be available about the Lung Cancer Screening process and how you qualify for screening. The opportunity to discuss and access support for Smoking Cessation and resources are available for Veterans and VA Employees in two locations at Togus. Stop by and tour the new Pulmonary section on 2 North in Building 200 and visit us by the Patriot Café to pick up some goodies!

Times/Locations:

Togus, Pulmonary Clinic, Building 200, 2nd floor - 9am -11am & 12pm - 2pm.

Togus, Patriot Cafe, 8am - 10am & 11:30am - 1:30pm.

Portland CBOC - 8am - 12pm