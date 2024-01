Veterans and Community Connection Expo - Pineland Farms

Join us for a FREE Veteran and Family Expo

For Veterans, Service Members & families to learn about benefits available through state, federal & community resources.

FREE Lunch provided by Operation at Ease

FREE Door Prizes

Music

Bundle up for some outdoor winter activities

while your here (weather permitting)

• Sledding - FREE

• Ice Skating - FREE

• Other activities available with a cost. Please

visit the following website for more information:

https://pinelandfarms.org/recreation/outdoor-center/

Please register for this event at:

https://VeteranandCommunityExpo-PinelandVAST.eventbrite.com

On-Site Organizations:

American Legion, Boothbay V.E.T.S, Dept. of Labor

Veterans Employment Team, Disabled American

Veterans (DAV), FedCap, GoMaine, HonorFlight of

Maine, House in the Woods, LL Bean, Maine Bureau

of Veterans Services, Maine Paws for Veterans, Maine

Veterans in Need, Martin’s Point, Music for Military,

Operation at Ease, Paralyzed Veterans of American (

PVA), Pineland VAST, Quilts of Valor, Tri-County Mental

Health, Travis Mills Foundation, Vet2Vet, Vet Center,

Veterans of Foreign War, Veterans Forward, Veterans

Benets Administration, Veterans Health

Administration, Volunteers of America Northern

New England (VoANNE), Wellness Mobile