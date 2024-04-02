Skip to Content

Women Veterans Town Hall

Join VA Maine’s Women Veterans Health Program team and learn about resources available to women Veterans.

When:

Sat. Apr 13, 2024, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm ET

Where:

American Legion Post 202

79 Foreside Rd

Topsham, ME

Cost:

Free

Families Welcome!

Services present will include:

  • Suicide prevention
  • Veteran experience
  • Enrollment and eligibility 
  • Veterans Benefits
  • and more!

Bring your questions and enjoy coffee and light refreshments.
 

All are welcome.

