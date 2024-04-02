Women Veterans Town Hall
Join VA Maine’s Women Veterans Health Program team and learn about resources available to women Veterans.
When:
Sat. Apr 13, 2024, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm ET
Where:
American Legion Post 202
79 Foreside Rd
Topsham, ME
Cost:
Free
Families Welcome!
Services present will include:
- Suicide prevention
- Veteran experience
- Enrollment and eligibility
- Veterans Benefits
- and more!
Bring your questions and enjoy coffee and light refreshments.
All are welcome.