annual Memorial Day Wreath Laying Ceremony at Togus

When: Mon. May 27, 2024, 8:00 am – 9:00 am ET Where: 1 VA Center Augusta, ME Cost: Free





VA Maine Healthcare System will be holding our annual Memorial Day Wreath Laying Ceremony at the Togus National Cemeteries. We will gather in the parking lot 1 across from building 205, then head over to the East Cemetery at 8:00 a.m. The Ceremony will finish in the West Cemetery. This event is open to the public.