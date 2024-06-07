Skip to Content

Veterans & Community Connection Expo

Veterans and Community Connection Expo

When:

Fri. Jun 7, 2024, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm ET

Where:

Spud Speedway

209 Thompson Rd.

Caribou, ME

Cost:

Free

Join us for a FREE Veteran and Family Expo during Spud Speedway’s MudBowl.

Veterans, Survivors, Service Members & accompanying family members will be able to learn about benefits available through state, federal & community resources.

Friday, June 7th
12:00PM - 5:00PM

Saturday, June 8th
10:00AM - 2:00PM

Sunday, June 9th
10:00AM - 1:00PM

 

