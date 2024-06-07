Veterans & Community Connection Expo
When:
Fri. Jun 7, 2024, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm ET
Where:
Spud Speedway
209 Thompson Rd.
Caribou, ME
Cost:
Free
Join us for a FREE Veteran and Family Expo during Spud Speedway’s MudBowl.
Veterans, Survivors, Service Members & accompanying family members will be able to learn about benefits available through state, federal & community resources.
Friday, June 7th
12:00PM - 5:00PM
Saturday, June 8th
10:00AM - 2:00PM
Sunday, June 9th
10:00AM - 1:00PM